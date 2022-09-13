Read full article on original website
Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that paves the way for lawsuits against social media companies for engaging in content moderation. House Bill 20, signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last year, is an effort to target "censorship" and the removal of political posts deemed to violate the terms of service for social media platforms.
BET launches "Reclaim Your Vote" campaign
NEW YORK - Friday, Sept. 16, marks National Black Voter Day and the re-launch of BET's "Reclaim Your Vote" campaign.BET wants voters to prepare for the polls this midterm election season, rolling out their efforts online and on the ground."In 2020, we started our campaign Reclaim Your Vote, and we started it in 2020 because we were in COVID," said BET Chief Social Impact Officer Jeanine Liburd. "It was confusing. No one knew, how do I vote? Is it safe to vote? And that was the genesis of the campaign. At that time, we knew this was something that wasn't...
