Ald. Ariel Reboyras announces retirement, joins over a dozen alders in stepping down

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VImBz_0huBL6an00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th Ward) is the latest in a long and growing line of Chicago City Council members deciding to call it quits.

Reboyas has been a Chicago Public School teacher, a city truck driver and a deputy city commissioner.

He was an alderman for two decades.

In a message to the residents of the 30th Ward, though, Reboyras said it's time he regains his position as a neighbor and community activist.

Reboyras said he’ll serve out his current term, which ends next year, and forgo a re-election campaign. He told the Sun-Times he wants to spend more time with two ailing family members.

The longtime alderman was facing strong challenges from Jessica Gutierrez , who forced him into a runoff four years ago and other candidates.

Now he'll join more than a dozen alderpersons who’ve chosen not to run — and one forced out by a bank fraud conviction.

Three of those not seeking re-election are running for Mayor.

