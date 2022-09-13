Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita names a new interim police chief
Troy Livingston has been appointed interim chief of the Wichita Police Department, effective Sept. 27.
50th Anniversary of death of Ken Kennedy is today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Today marks the 50th Anniversary for when Officer Ken Kennedy died in the line of duty. In honor of Officer Kennedy, officers will be wearing a mourning band. On Friday, September 15th, 1972, Officer Kennedy, and Reserve Officer Michael Coldren went to Robert E. Lee,...
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
hutchcollegian.com
New director, same Stambaugh
When a band program gets a new director, there’s always a transition period as students learn the new director’s expectations and the director learns about the students. The director’s attitude can make all the difference. After being the head band director at Buhler High School for more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedgwick County needs to mellow out in fight with Wichita over marijuana | Editorial
A disarrayed county government wants to bill Wichita City Hall for pot prosecutions. Good luck with that.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnes, Mason James; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
The Haysville West Gorillas have a new QB1 — her name is Emmie Cooper
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Haysville West 8th grade football team is led by starting quarterback Emmie Cooper. “I had a football in my hand since I was born,” said Cooper. She followed in the footsteps of her older brother. Her parents, Jarron and John Cooper, have cheered her on from the beginning. “It was […]
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and Missing and Exploited Child Unit (EMCU) are investigating two incidents involving a man approaching juveniles as they were walking to or from school. The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 around 7:10 a.m. Police said a 14-year-old reported being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed in north Wichita crash
A deadly crash closed a section of Interstate 135 for a time Friday morning in north Wichita.
hutchcollegian.com
Freshman jitters set in at colleges
Freshman year at a big college campus can be intimidating for a lot of people. It’s a year when students have to make a lot of important decisions, like, what sports they want to join, what clubs they want to be involved in, what other activities they want to enroll in and possibly what major they want to strive for.
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
KAKE TV
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksal.com
UPDATE: Switch-a-Roo Caught on Video
Officers responding to to suspicious persons call and find abandoned Dodge Caravan stolen from Garden City. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL news that officers were called to the 100 block of S. Baker St. at approximately 12:30 AM on September 15th. A neighbor called in after he witnessed two or three subjects “snoop” around the neighborhood.
Want to read a banned book? Here are books that have been recently challenged in the Wichita area
Banned Books Week is coming back to Wichita Sept. 18-24 thanks to the Wichita Public Library, which is highlighting books that get challenged in schools. One event the library is having centers around the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.” On Friday, Sept. 23, the library will host a special live version of the library’s podcast “Read. Return. Repeat.” It will feature the author of the book, Sherman Alexie.
Jaded Thunder may bring military noise to Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County residents could hear loud noises coming from the Smoky Hill Weapons Range for the next couple of weeks. However, the Salina Airport Authority says it is nothing of concern. More than a thousand military personnel will be in Salina and the surrounding area for a joint-service exercise known as […]
Tension building between city and county leaders over marijuana ordinance
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tension is building between some leaders in the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday not to prosecute people who are caught with marijuana. While the City Council still has one more reading before these kinds of misdemeanors are no longer prosecuted in municipal court, […]
Teenager life-flighted in Butler County crash
BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people, including a two-year-old with serious injuries and a 17-year-old who was life-flighted, were injured in a crash near Benton in Butler County on Friday. Troopers say a family in a minivan was traveling north on Prairie Creek Rd when it was struck by a pickup heading west. There were […]
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Crash
A McPherson man was killed in a single vehicle crash on a Reno County highway. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Michael Godwin of McPherson was driving a GMC van headed north on K-61 Highway. For an unknown reason, the van veered through the median, across the south-bound lanes of K-61, and came to rest in a ditch.
adastraradio.com
Goodson Resigns McPherson Zoning Appeals Chair, Boomgard tabbed as Replacement
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners this week accepted the resignation of long-time Board of Zoning Appeals member and current chair Chris Goodson, who has served on the board for 24 years. Commissioners have appointed Cody Boomgard as Goodson’s replacement retroactive to September 1st, which will allow him to...
21-year-old man dead in south Wichita shooting
A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in south Wichita.
Comments / 0