North Chicago, IL

Police investigate fatal shooting of 18-year-old in North Chicago

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The search continues for whoever fatally shot an 18-year-old man late Monday night in North Chicago.

Police officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of Spruce Drive for a report of shots fire. There, they found the 18-year-old, who was seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

The victim died early Tuesday, officials said.

North Chicago Police requested the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, which is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information should contact the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers 847-662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com.

