Cottage Grove Police still under investigation for use of force during recent arrest
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KMTR continues following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. Our newsroom spoke to his mother on Monday, who says she's angry and...
Fatal crash on Hwy. 38 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On September 18, at approximately 1:34 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, driven by Nathan F. Rowe of Yoncalla, lost control...
Lane County agency expects smoke to stay for the next few days
EUGENE, Ore. — Expect a few days of smoky conditions as the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency says smoke is here to stay. An air quality advisory is in effect for the Eugene-Springfield area until Wednesday morning. This comes as smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire pushes into the...
Cedar Creek Fire is now four times the size of Eugene; up to 113,322 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say that higher humidity and precipitation helped minimized fire growth on Sunday. They say that the Cedar Creek Fire is now 113,322 acres with 11% containment. The containment line includes the west side of the fire between FS 24 and Fifth Creek, the stretch from Charlton Lake west to the shore of Waldo lake, and the north and west shores of Waldo Lake.
Air quality advisory issued for Lane County through Wednesday morning
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — An air quality advisory has been issued by LRAPA for Lane County through Wednesday morning due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says Eugene and Springfield are expected to have air quality of "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the morning and improving Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Cooler, wetter weather slows Cedar Creek Fire growth, but containment remains the same
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire added just a few hundred acres Monday, as cooler, wetter weather aids firefighting efforts. Tuesday, the lightning-caused fire is a reported size of 113,637 acres and 11% containment. Fire officials report "The West Zone of the fire is currently burning with low...
Weyerhaeuser strike continues into Saturday
LEBANON, Ore. — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. After nearly four days of protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites, a large rally was held at the Santiam Sawmill in Lebanon, Oregon Saturday afternoon.
Summer music festival helps raise funds for A Family for Every Child
EUGENE, Ore. — Both rockin' riffs and laid back tunes. Vendors lined the grass as artists set the scene for the Heart of Country Summer Music Festival at the University of Oregon's Erb Memorial Union. Everything from country, folk, honky-tonk, and Americana. And all the funds go to the...
YMCA's Welcoming Festival caps off week-long celebration of diversity
EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday marked the end of the YMCA's nationwide "Welcoming Week", a celebration held to highlight the diversity present in our communities. The weeklong celebration was capped off with the Welcoming Festival at the local YMCA. Live music, dancing, food carts, and more were there for those...
U of O, Eugene mayor, Oregon governor speak out on offensive chant at Oregon-BYU game
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's football game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video...
#25 Ducks defeat #12 BYU at home
EUGENE, Ore. — A shoutout to NBC16 sports reporter extraordinaire Erin Slinde, who spent her 25th birthday covering Oregon's game at Autzen Stadium Saturday against BYU. The last time BYU came to Eugene, Slinde wasn't even born yet. That was back in 1990. Oregon won that matchup against a...
South Eugene girls soccer team plays season in honor of teammate
EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
Ducks coach Dan Lanning getting used to quirky game traditions
EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
UO head coach, athletic director condemn offensive chant: 'That is not who we are'
EUGENE, Ore. — “I do want to address something that happened in our game this past weekend with BYU. Obviously, like many of you, it's really frustrating and disgusting to hear the things that were said during the game,” said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. The fallout...
Oregon State dominates 68-28 over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Back in 1957, Providence Park in Portland was the site of a concert featuring a young singer from Memphis, Tennessee named Elvis Presley. 65 yeas after the King of Rock n' Roll, the Kings of Corvallis were in Portland Saturday. Oregon State looking to go 3-0...
