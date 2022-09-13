ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California teacher arrested for instructing students while intoxicated

By Julia Johnson
 3 days ago

A n intoxicated teacher in California was arrested on a school campus Monday, according to authorities.

Brian Nichols, 44, was taken into custody after police arrived to investigate around 10:15 a.m. local time.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Brian Nichols.

School officials had called the police after suspecting Nichols of being under the influence of alcohol.

Las Palmitas Elementary School, Toro Canyon Middle School, and Desert Mirage High School are all located at the address to which police said they responded. It is unclear at which school Nichols is employed.

Upon investigating the report, police determined that the teacher had been intoxicated while teaching students. Nichols was subsequently arrested and taken to John Benoit Detention Center.

He was charged with two misdemeanors, possession of liquor on school property and public intoxication, and a felony, child endangerment.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's records, Nichols was released on bail ahead of his Dec. 7 court date.

