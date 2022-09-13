Read full article on original website
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
The Chiefs have an important divisional game tonightChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Win It IV LennyChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KC police identify woman fatally struck by dump truck at Zona Rosa
Kansas City police say 24-year-old Abigail Stiner was killed after being struck by a dump truck at Zona Rosa this week.
KCTV 5
One dead, 2 injured after I-435 crash north of Gregory Boulevard stems from pursuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- One person has died and two others were injured following a wreck that happened in the area of southbound Interstate 435 just north of Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a trooper had spotted a vehicle with a situation regarding...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-70, halting eastbound traffic near the stadiums
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person on-foot was hit and killed on Interstate 70 early Friday morning, halting all eastbound traffic near the Truman Sports Complex in east Kansas City. Information is limited at this time, but police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes...
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
KCTV 5
Injuries reported after crash stemming from pursuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Multiple people are injured following a wreck that happened in the area of southbound Interstate 435 just north of Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City. The crash happened as part of a pursuit involving the Missouri Highway Patrol. Speeds reached over 95 miles per hour. This...
KCTV 5
Westbound I-70 shut down in KCK after trailer carrying mulch flips over, spills contents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Highway Patrol stated westbound traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down in Kansas City, Kansas. The highway patrol stated the westbound lanes were closed at South 7th Street Trafficway since just after 10:20 a.m. According to KHP, a trailer carrying mulch flipped over...
KMBC.com
Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
plattecountylandmark.com
Trucker injured when rig overturns in Platte County
A trucker was injured in Platte County on Monday afternoon when her rig overturned on the ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to southbound I-435 just south of Platte City. The crash occurred at 3:03 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the tractor-trailer traveled off the left side of the ramp, overturned and struck a ditch. Driver was Terri L. Munger, 64, of Maysville. She was transported by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the highway patrol.
Missouri man injured after pickup rear-ends grain truck
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, New London, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles west of Breckenridge. The pickup rear-ended a 2000...
Two recent crashes on same road of Smithfield school bus crash that injured 3
After a school bus crash in Clay County injured two students and a bus driver on Monday, neighbors are voicing concerns about road safety.
KCTV 5
KCMO police department announces street closures for Len Dawson funeral service
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced street closures and parking regulations ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral Friday Sept. 16. Dawson’s funeral service is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway on Friday at 11 a.m. Members of the KCPD’s traffic division will be establishing the following closures at 9:30 a.m. to provide proper parking availability and a safer environment for pedestrians.
Investigation underway after body found near road in Blue Summit
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found near the shoulder of the roadway in Blue Summit.
KMBC.com
One person treated for minor injuries, cat rescued from fire in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was treated for minor injuries and a cat was rescued from a fire Wednesday evening. Independence firefighters said they were called at 6:20 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of South Ellison Way. The fire department said heavy smoke was coming...
KCTV 5
Emergency responders save man, private citizen saves horses following crash
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a stock trailer containing two horses occurred Wednesday in Clinton, Missouri. Clinton Missouri Police said it appeared the driver of the truck, 68-year-old Gary Shuey, of Peculiar, Missouri, had a sudden medical emergency causing him to lose consciousness and control of the vehicle. As a result, the truck he was driving left the roadway on southbound 13 Highway near Calvird Drive and crossed the median and northbound lanes before crashing into the bottom of a steep, opposite shoulder embankment.
Man arrested after chase in Cass County ends in crash
A man wanted for resisting arrest tried it again Wednesday morning, but his resistance ended when his car rolled onto its top and he was arrested.
KCTV 5
Criniere Family focuses on forgiveness following arrest of alleged hit-and-run driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charles Criniere’s loved ones said they feel a mix of emotions following the arrest of the driver suspected of fatally striking him in August. Criniere had been riding his bicycle along View High Dr. near Longview Rd. On Tuesday, 27-year-old Kyrie Fields was arrested and charged with hitting him and leaving the scene.
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
KCTV 5
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed cyclist, father of 10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends of Charlie Criniere found some relief Tuesday knowing that 2.5 weeks after the cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run, someone was in custody and charged. “That brought me peace,” said Ken DeBenedictis, who lived next door to Criniere, his wife and their 10 children....
