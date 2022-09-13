ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Victim identified after dump truck crash at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center. Abigail Stiner, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after being hit by a dump truck in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Injuries reported after crash stemming from pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Multiple people are injured following a wreck that happened in the area of southbound Interstate 435 just north of Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City. The crash happened as part of a pursuit involving the Missouri Highway Patrol. Speeds reached over 95 miles per hour. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Fire damages three homes in Kansas City; no one hurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three houses are damaged after a fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard near 28th Street early Thursday morning. Firefighters say the fire started at one home and had spread to the houses on either side of it by the time they arrived at around 6:12 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#The Pedestrian#Police#Accident
plattecountylandmark.com

Trucker injured when rig overturns in Platte County

A trucker was injured in Platte County on Monday afternoon when her rig overturned on the ramp from southbound Interstate 29 to southbound I-435 just south of Platte City. The crash occurred at 3:03 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the tractor-trailer traveled off the left side of the ramp, overturned and struck a ditch. Driver was Terri L. Munger, 64, of Maysville. She was transported by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the highway patrol.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO police department announces street closures for Len Dawson funeral service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced street closures and parking regulations ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral Friday Sept. 16. Dawson’s funeral service is being held at the Country Club Christian Church at 6101 Ward Parkway on Friday at 11 a.m. Members of the KCPD’s traffic division will be establishing the following closures at 9:30 a.m. to provide proper parking availability and a safer environment for pedestrians.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Emergency responders save man, private citizen saves horses following crash

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a stock trailer containing two horses occurred Wednesday in Clinton, Missouri. Clinton Missouri Police said it appeared the driver of the truck, 68-year-old Gary Shuey, of Peculiar, Missouri, had a sudden medical emergency causing him to lose consciousness and control of the vehicle. As a result, the truck he was driving left the roadway on southbound 13 Highway near Calvird Drive and crossed the median and northbound lanes before crashing into the bottom of a steep, opposite shoulder embankment.
CLINTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed cyclist, father of 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends of Charlie Criniere found some relief Tuesday knowing that 2.5 weeks after the cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run, someone was in custody and charged. “That brought me peace,” said Ken DeBenedictis, who lived next door to Criniere, his wife and their 10 children....
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy