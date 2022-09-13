ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden admin touts Inflation Reduction Act amid poor economic news

By Colleen Marshall
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNcKZ_0huBJH9700

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) —  A crowd of 5,000 attended the White House Tuesday, helping the Biden administration celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act.

The celebration comes on the same day that there was disappointing economic news for the White House.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall was invited to take part in White House briefings. About a dozen reporters from across the country were invited to the event, with most of them coming from battleground states — Ohio, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania — mostly with tight U.S. Senate races.

The event was reminiscent of a pep rally, with a packed White House lawn as both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris promised the Inflation Reduction Act will change lives.

Dow falls 1,250 points, most since June 2020

People from around the country were invited to listen to Biden highlight changes in health care, from an extension of the ACA support to negotiated reductions in drug prices for Medicare recipients; climate control, including subsidies for solar energy panels in your home and energy-efficient HVAC systems; and renewed efforts to make sure the wealthiest Americans are paying their fair share with increased IRS audits.

“We are going to build the future, the future, in the United States of America, with American workers, with American companies, with American-made products,” Biden said. “And after years with some of the biggest corporations in the United States paying zero in federal income tax, they will now literally have to start paying their fair share. Today offers proof that the soul of America is vibrant, the future of America is bright, and the promise of America is real! It is real! It is real!”

The celebration comes just hours after the announcement that consumer prices increased again last month.

Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier and 0.1% from July. But the jump in “core” prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, was especially worrisome. It outpaced expectations and ignited fear that the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates more aggressively and raise the risk of a recession.

Fueled by high rents, medical care, and new cars, core prices leaped 6.3% for the year ending in August and 0.6% from July to August, the government said Tuesday. Furniture and sports gear, among many other items, also got costlier, suggesting that businesses are still raising prices in response to robust consumer demand.

Graham introduces nationwide 15-week abortion ban legislation

Republicans said this is proof the Biden plan is not working, but the president said this new effort is just beginning.

“It’s going to affect people’s daily lives today and it’s going to continue,” said Republican Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson. “It has been impacting people’s daily lives. It’s going to affect, you know, retirees’ 401Ks that are living off of that, so it’s a very somber day, in my opinion, to do a celebration of a bill that is not going to do what its title says.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman charged in death of 4-month-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old Columbus woman has been charged in the death of a four-month-old boy Monday. According to Columbus police, officers responded Monday to a home on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a call of a baby not breathing. The child, identified as Aaron M. Thorp, was pronounced dead by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for grease thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing a large amount of grease from a west Columbus restaurant. Surveillance video shows two suspects wearing neon construction vests breaking part of a grease tank on the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road. The suspects siphoned approximately $1,000 worth of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update

2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Troy Balderson
Person
Joe Biden
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash in east Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened on East Broad Street in the area of Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. The two victims were taken to Mount Carmel East, where they were pronounced dead. Police have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden's 'beyond tone-deaf' inflation party

JOE BIDEN'S 'BEYOND TONE-DEAF' INFLATION PARTY. Tuesday was a really bad day for the economy. Amid hopes that inflation might be abating, the Commerce Department reported that prices remain persistently high, and what is known as the "core inflation" rate actually rose in August. This is from the Wall Street...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Ne White House#Consumer Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#U S Senate#Dow#Aca#Medicare#Hvac#Americans#Feder
Fortune

These states are raising their minimum wage based on today’s CPI report as inflation remains stubbornly high

Workers who earn minimum wage in seven states will soon receive raises based on the latest consumer price report that showed an 8.3% jump in inflation. Minimum wages in Arizona, Maine, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington are pegged each year to the annual August consumer price data, released on Tuesday, and will therefore rise in tandem next year—at least, most of them.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

Markets are once again shocked that inflation hasn't peaked and the Fed isn't pivoting

Contrary to White House claims that its war against inflation was won, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has revealed that the inflation blew past Wall Street expectations. One of the Federal Reserve’s key inflation measures, the core consumer price index, doubled from July to August. As the dust settled over Wall Street, the BLS reported on Wednesday that the producer price index had a slight 0.1 percentage point decrease in the past month, in line with economist expectations, but that core PPI had a 0.2-point increase.
BUSINESS
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport PD busts catalytic converter theft ring

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspected organized theft ring that, in part, targeted catalytic converters has been broken up, according to Groveport police. The Groveport Police Department is expected to announce more details during a press conference Thursday but said the theft ring targeted catalytic converters, stolen vehicles, and weapons, all of which cost the […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy