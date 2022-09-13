Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Crews Begin Demolition of Farmer Jack Building in Grand Blanc [PICS]
Looks like more work has begun on the former Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc. Grand Blanc residents are now seeing more work being done to the future Grand Blanc Marketplace near Saginaw Street and Holly Road. Photos have begun to surface of the former Farmer Jack building being demolished.
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’
WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Flint, Michigan
Has to be the best vett I've ever seen, it even had lambo doors!. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The...
14-Story Hotel Could Be Going Up Next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
It's kind of hard to imagine a 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It alrighty feels super congested when you're in that area for a concert or game. However, there is a plan in place to make it happen. According to WDIV, Ilitch Holdings and Olympia Development...
Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Jackson, Miss., water crisis has parallels with Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan leaders and activists say
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
Is Chipotle Coming to Grand Blanc, MI?
Apparently, Grand Blanc residents may end up seeing a Chipotle restaurant coming in the future. Reports say that a Chipotle developer has begun the process of getting permission to build the restaurant on Saginaw Street. According to ABC 12, the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw...
MDOT: Coldwater overpass not damaged after hit Thursday in Genesee County, plans to rebuild
GENESEE, Co., (WNEM) A frequently hit Genesee County overpass on I-75 will be rebuilt with an additional two feet of clearance. Crews are monitoring and assessing the damage after it was hit by a garbage truck traveling on I-75 Thursday morning. One side of the highway was closed while crews...
