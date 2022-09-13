ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places

Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Michigan companies fined $10M for selling diesel ‘defeat devices’

WATERFORD, MI — Two Oakland County companies have been fined $10 million for selling aftermarket parts designed to bypass automobile emissions controls. Diesel Ops LLC and Orion Diesel LLC, both owned by Nicholas Piccolo of Waterford Township, were fined last month in Detroit federal district court as part of a national U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crackdown on so-called diesel emissions “defeat devices.”
14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s

It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
Is Chipotle Coming to Grand Blanc, MI?

Apparently, Grand Blanc residents may end up seeing a Chipotle restaurant coming in the future. Reports say that a Chipotle developer has begun the process of getting permission to build the restaurant on Saginaw Street. According to ABC 12, the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw...
