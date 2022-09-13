ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willows, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday

CHICO, Calif. - A demo was held on Friday at the Chico Fire Training Center to showcase past and upcoming technology for the fire industry. Some local firefighters made the switch to non-toxic foam at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 1, California Senate Bill 1044 went into effect and banned many of the harmful chemicals like PFA's found in the traditional AFFF firefighting foams.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenn County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Glenn County, CA
City
Willows, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]

BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens

CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Tree work to affect nighttime traffic on Highway 99 in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans will be doing tree work on Highway 99 in Chico starting on Thursday. This will cause lane and ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Highway 99 between Skyway and Garner Lane on Sundays through Thursdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed concurrently, Caltrans said.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped on Palermo Fire

PALERMO, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that forward progress on the Palermo Fire has been stopped at around three to four acres by crews on scene. According to CAL FIRE, crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours working on full containment and control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is investigation.
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
WILLOWS, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Woman Missing Over a Month—No Leads, No Foul Play Suspected

38-year-old Goldie Lee Morse has been missing for over a month. Friends say she was picking berries near Cobb, California’s Black Rock Golf Course on the evening of August 13, 2022. From there, she seemingly walked away leaving her shoes behind. There were reports of sightings and brief interactions with Morse that evening and the following morning. Beyond that, she has not been seen or heard from since.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy