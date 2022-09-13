38-year-old Goldie Lee Morse has been missing for over a month. Friends say she was picking berries near Cobb, California’s Black Rock Golf Course on the evening of August 13, 2022. From there, she seemingly walked away leaving her shoes behind. There were reports of sightings and brief interactions with Morse that evening and the following morning. Beyond that, she has not been seen or heard from since.

