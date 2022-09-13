Read full article on original website
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday
CHICO, Calif. - A demo was held on Friday at the Chico Fire Training Center to showcase past and upcoming technology for the fire industry. Some local firefighters made the switch to non-toxic foam at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 1, California Senate Bill 1044 went into effect and banned many of the harmful chemicals like PFA's found in the traditional AFFF firefighting foams.
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
[UPDATE: In Custody]Police Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After Possible Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
McDonald's on Chico’s East Avenue evacuated after crash hits gas main, road reopens
CHICO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - A crash that hit a gas main in Chico caused police to evacuate the McDonald's at East Avenue and Connors Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chico Police Department. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the drive-thru. It caused gas to...
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
Glenn County set to be one of 7 counties to first implement CARE Court, how it's preparing
WILLOWS, Calif. - Action News Now is talking with Glenn County Behavioral health to know what its game plan is to implement the CARE court. It's a new court program to steer and even force homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment. October 1, 2023 is when Glenn County...
Wearing heavy firefighter gear, Corning man walks 18 miles to honor 9/11 victims
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning man recently honored the victims of 9/11 in a big way, by walking 18 miles all while wearing firefighter gear. Jason Lomeli is an 11-year army veteran. This is the second time he has made the walk. Lomeli says he wants to make sure...
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
Crash into Chico home causes gas leak, E. 1st Ave. reopens
CHICO, Calif. 11:26 A.M. UPDATE - A crash into a home has caused a gas leak and police to redirect traffic in Chico Tuesday morning. Just after 10:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department said East 1st Avenue between Highway 99 and Arbutus Avenue was shut down. At about 11:20 a.m., East 1st Avenue reopened.
Tree work to affect nighttime traffic on Highway 99 in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans will be doing tree work on Highway 99 in Chico starting on Thursday. This will cause lane and ramp closures between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Highway 99 between Skyway and Garner Lane on Sundays through Thursdays. No two consecutive ramps will be closed concurrently, Caltrans said.
Forward progress stopped on Palermo Fire
PALERMO, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that forward progress on the Palermo Fire has been stopped at around three to four acres by crews on scene. According to CAL FIRE, crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours working on full containment and control. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is investigation.
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
Chico police officer injured in early-morning crash with suspected DUI driver
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico police officer was involved in a crash with a suspected DUI driver early Thursday in downtown Chico. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on West 8th Street at Broadway in downtown Chico. The officer, 24-year-old Juan Valencia, was taken to the hospital to...
Lake County Woman Missing Over a Month—No Leads, No Foul Play Suspected
38-year-old Goldie Lee Morse has been missing for over a month. Friends say she was picking berries near Cobb, California’s Black Rock Golf Course on the evening of August 13, 2022. From there, she seemingly walked away leaving her shoes behind. There were reports of sightings and brief interactions with Morse that evening and the following morning. Beyond that, she has not been seen or heard from since.
Mendocino County authorities find $60K in stolen checks during enforcement stop
Four people, including one juvenile, have reportedly been arrested after the discovery of a large amount of stolen mail and other items during a traffic stop in Mendocino County. Around 1:30 in the morning on Friday, September 9, Ukiah PD officers and Sheriff’s deputies conducted a joint enforcement stop on...
Paradise Superintendent: Student involved in fight on bus had box cutters
PARADISE, Calif. - A student involved in a fight on a bus had box cutters on them, according to a memo sent out to parents by Paradise Unified Superintendent Tom Taylor. There was no confirmation the student used the box cutters to threaten the other student involved in the fight.
