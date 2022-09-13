ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

homelessness coming to your neighborhood soon, brought to you by socialist communist democrats.

VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

Sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death in rural Clark County

A man was found dead inside of a tent that had a suspected improvised explosive device around its perimeter in a rural part of North Clark County on Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call east of Chelatchie Prairie off of Forest Road 54 at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 12, stated a news release.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
