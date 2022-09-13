ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall defense would not let Notre Dame through

By Cassidy Wood
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is still riding high after shocking the nation Saturday, taking down No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend.

Quarterback Henry Colombi finished 16-for-21 passing, and is now leading the nation in completion percentage, at just over 85%.

On the other side of the ball, the run defense stopped almost everything.

The Herd held Notre Dame to just over 3 yards per rush. They dominated in the trenches, totaled two sacks, and forced three turnovers.

One of our local kids, sophomore Kerion Martin – a graduate from Capital High School, got his first collegiate sack with the help of Sam Burton.

And another local guy, Spring Valley grad Owen Porter, snagged the pick to seal the win for Marshall.

Porter also had a scoop and score in the Herd’s home opener against Norfolk.

Head coach Charles Huff couldn’t be more proud of the junior defensive lineman.

“Owen Porter is probably the poster child of what a Marshall football player looks like,” said Huff. “Take his character, take his grit, take his location, take his love for this university, love for his team, love the way he plays the game. Anytime you get to see those types of guys have success, meaning the guys that play the game the right way, care about the university, care about this state. That’s always a plus.”

Huff then went on to talk about the incredible performance the front line had.

“I think the beauty of our run defense is the beauty of our run game,” he said. “In practice, those guys go against the offense. Who last week, rushed for 200+, this week rushed for 200+. Defensively, they’re going against four power five D-linemen. Every day in practice. So it works both ways. We talked about building this roster the right way, and the way you get better on Saturdays is getting better in practice.”

Defensive back Steven Gilmore also had an impressive game.

It was 19-15, Marshall, with under 5 minutes left in the game.

Notre Dame was driving down, standing on their own 32. Quarterback Tyler Buchner attempted a pass and Gilmore picked him off, running it back for the Herd touchdown to go up 26-15.

“It was a great moment,” said Gilmore. “I’ve always wanted to jump in the stands and do something crazy. And that was my first pick six that really counted, so it was just a great moment. And I just wanted to do somethin’ crazy that everyone would remember because it was a big moment for our program.”

A full game recap can be found here .

Marshall is now knocking on the door of the AP Top 25 list, coming in at 26.

Up next: The Herd travels to Bowling Green.

