Provo, UT

BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
National Pundits Predict BYU-Oregon Matchup

12th-ranked BYU heads to Autzen Stadium Saturday versus 25th-ranked Oregon in arguably the best game of the weekend. BYU is coming off a double-OT win versus Baylor, but Oregon is a 3 to 4 home point favorite. Below we roundup some of the predictions from national writers previewing the game.
2023 3-Star OT Ethan Thomason Commits to BYU

BYU lands a big time commitment as 2023 offensive tackle, Ethan Thomason, announced his commitment to BYU. Thomason is rated an 87 overall 3-star recruit by 247Sports. He is a Top 5 player in the state of Colorado in the class of 2023. Thomason has received several competing offers, including...
Herriman junior high school placed on temporary lockdown

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Providence Hall Junior High in Herriman was placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.  The temporary lockdown was initiated after the school received a tip of a suspicious person in the area.  “We worked with Herriman Police Department, which did a thorough search and did […]
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13

PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
GTU is live in downtown Salt Lake City at the Leonardo

On Good Things Utah this morning – We are taking our show on the road to the Leonardo museum in downtown Salt Lake City. And why is it so important to visit our local museums? Museums can increase our sense of wellbeing, help us feel proud of where we have come from, can inspire, challenge and stimulate us, and make us feel healthier. With society facing issues such as poverty, inequality, intolerance and discrimination, museums can help us understand, debate, and challenge these concerns. They can also enhance everyone’s life chances by breaking down barriers to access and inclusion. Museums are doing this through active public participation, engaging with diverse communities, and sharing collections and knowledge in ways that are transforming lives. Museums of all sizes, with collections ranging from fine art to social history, are changing lives – often in partnership with community groups, health charities and other third sector organizations. The Museums Association (MA) is campaigning for museums to develop their role as socially purposeful organizations and there is growing evidence that they are working with their communities and delivering positive social impact.
