Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
National experts make their picks for BYU-Oregon and Utah-San Diego State. Who’s favored?
No. 12 BYU traveling to face No. 25 Oregon is one of the top games of Week 3 of the college football season, while No. 14 Utah hosts San Diego State hoping to avenge a loss last season.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
vanquishthefoe.com
National Pundits Predict BYU-Oregon Matchup
12th-ranked BYU heads to Autzen Stadium Saturday versus 25th-ranked Oregon in arguably the best game of the weekend. BYU is coming off a double-OT win versus Baylor, but Oregon is a 3 to 4 home point favorite. Below we roundup some of the predictions from national writers previewing the game.
vanquishthefoe.com
2023 3-Star OT Ethan Thomason Commits to BYU
BYU lands a big time commitment as 2023 offensive tackle, Ethan Thomason, announced his commitment to BYU. Thomason is rated an 87 overall 3-star recruit by 247Sports. He is a Top 5 player in the state of Colorado in the class of 2023. Thomason has received several competing offers, including...
The ‘miserable’ night Utah found its starting quarterback, turned its season around
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising replaced an ineffective Charlie Brewer against San Diego State in 2021 game. The Utes rallied before falling in triple overtime, but Rising did enough to lay claim to the starting job
kslnewsradio.com
Punched by teen player, Utah referee blows whistle on parents’ behavior
SALT LAKE CITY — First it was Herriman, now Layton. Something needs to be done about parents behaving badly at ballgames. A Utah referee who was punched in the throat by a teen on the field suggests banning the child player of the misbehaving adult. A brawl between parents...
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it.
How well did Utah’s colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
The U.S. News annual college rankings report says among Utah colleges and universities, Brigham Young University “is arguably the most notable college in Utah.” No Utah colleges ranked in the top 10 nationally or regionally, but Westminster College was No. 12 among universities in the West region, up six places from a year ago.
Herriman junior high school placed on temporary lockdown
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Providence Hall Junior High in Herriman was placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. The temporary lockdown was initiated after the school received a tip of a suspicious person in the area. “We worked with Herriman Police Department, which did a thorough search and did […]
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13
PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
kcpw.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
ksl.com
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
ksl.com
Park City High coach, student face charges in physical confrontation
PARK CITY — The head coach for the Park City High School girls tennis team is facing criminal charges accusing her of being in a heated confrontation with a player that became physical. Lani M. Wilcox, 62, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in Summit County's 3rd District...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Climate Debate between Utah Congressional Candidates to be moderated by PCHS student
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) will be hosting a public debate about climate issues between Utah National House Congressmen and their challengers on September 26, […]
New Riverton businesses signal growing economy
As Utah’s economy continues to grow, new businesses continue to open their doors to waiting customers. Mountain View Village is undergoing a major expansion.
ksl.com
Jury finds Alabama man acted in self-defense in Midvale murder case
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has acquitted a 27-year-old man of murder, concluding that he acted in self-defense when he killed another man following an hourslong argument in Midvale last year. Shortly after moving from Alabama to Utah for work at Kennecott Copper Mine, Lorenzo Parker was staying...
ksl.com
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
Gephardt Daily
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
ABC 4
GTU is live in downtown Salt Lake City at the Leonardo
On Good Things Utah this morning – We are taking our show on the road to the Leonardo museum in downtown Salt Lake City. And why is it so important to visit our local museums? Museums can increase our sense of wellbeing, help us feel proud of where we have come from, can inspire, challenge and stimulate us, and make us feel healthier. With society facing issues such as poverty, inequality, intolerance and discrimination, museums can help us understand, debate, and challenge these concerns. They can also enhance everyone’s life chances by breaking down barriers to access and inclusion. Museums are doing this through active public participation, engaging with diverse communities, and sharing collections and knowledge in ways that are transforming lives. Museums of all sizes, with collections ranging from fine art to social history, are changing lives – often in partnership with community groups, health charities and other third sector organizations. The Museums Association (MA) is campaigning for museums to develop their role as socially purposeful organizations and there is growing evidence that they are working with their communities and delivering positive social impact.
