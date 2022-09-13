Read full article on original website
KXL
New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront
The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
ClarkCountyToday
Columbia Play Project hosts first annual Bricktastic! Competition Showcase
Columbia Play Project will also showcase its new Mobile Children’s Museum and host a few activities for the young and the young-at-heart. The First Annual Bricktastic! Showcase is a free, family-friendly event, showcasing creative bricks-creations in several categories including monsters, robots, vehicles, machines and others. The event will occur on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark College STEM Building, 1950 Fort Vancouver Way. Entrance and parking is free and each guest will be given 10 opportunities to vote for their favorites.
ClarkCountyToday
Arts Commission’s updated website a hub for events, venues and resources
VANCOUVER – Volunteers on the Clark County Arts Commission recently updated their website creating a one-stop site to find all events involving visual and performing arts throughout the county. The update also includes an interactive map showing various performing and visual arts venues. Arts Commission board members encourage community...
kptv.com
Parade of Homes in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Calling all designers and builders - the Parade of Homes is back in Ridgefield. The event gives people a chance to see the latest and greatest in home design. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event this morning. For more information about...
ClarkCountyToday
Closure of intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 94th Avenue to begin Sept. 26
VANCOUVER – The intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 94th Avenue will be closed beginning Mon., Sept. 26. The closure is expected to last at least 20 days but may be extended as needed. Exact start and end dates of the closure are weather dependent. Drivers will be...
ClarkCountyToday
Ceremony to honor POW/MIA set for Friday
The Community Military Appreciation Committee is inviting the community to join together in recognition of National POW/MIA Day on Friday. CMAC will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 15005 NE 65th Street in Vancouver. The reserve center is the site of Clark County’s POW/MIA monument.
Downtown Vancouver site being considered for a third homeless village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is considering a third location for a "Safe Stay Community" for people experiencing homelessness. It’s still tentative but one site being considered is a bit different from the other two that are already in place. The site to be considered is now a big...
ClarkCountyToday
People United for Clark County to host Saturday event with Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke
Clarke is often asked to be a keynote speaker at events around the nation and is well known for his political commentary and his conservative values. The People United for Clark County PAC will be hosting an event to celebrate Constitution Day featuring former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke. Sheriff Clarke spent 40 years in law enforcement, earning the nickname of the “People’s Sheriff.”
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
ClarkCountyToday
New Life Friends Church Transitional Housing uses grant to support the Clark County Homeless Action Plan
Program is now able to provide rent, other housing costs, administration, personnel/operating costs, flexible funds, and essential client needs. Executives at New Life Friends Church Recovery recently announced that the program had received a $229,292 two-year grant from Clark County through the Washington State Department of Commerce. Thanks to this grant, New Life Friends Church Recovery is now able to provide rent, other housing costs, administration, personnel/operating costs, flexible funds, and essential client needs.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
WWEEK
Liberty Mutual Insurance to End Lease in Lloyd District Building That Bears Its Name and Move to Lake Oswego
Today, Liberty Mutual Insurance told its Portland employees that they’ll be reporting to an office building in Lake Oswego starting next year, after vacating their current office building in the Lloyd District by the end of 2022. That means Liberty is departing the building in inner Northeast Portland that...
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
thestand.org
IAMAW members on strike at Weyerhaeuser
LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2022) — About 1,100 members of IAMAW District W24, who have been working without a contract since May 31, went on strike Tuesday against Weyerhaeuser in Washington and Oregon. Pickets are up outside company facilities in Longview, Aberdeen, Raymond, Olympia, and other locations. At a...
WWEEK
A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant
Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
ClarkCountyToday
Joe Kent, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez agree to Oct. 15 LWV debate
VANCOUVER — Third Congressional District candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, seeking to replace longtime incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, have accepted an invitation from the League of Women Voters to debate Oct. 15. Journalists from news outlets in the district will prepare questions for the candidates, who are...
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
ClarkCountyToday
High school football: Special tribute on Friday at Columbia River High School
Football field to be named for former coach John O’Rourke. It was already going to be a big night at Columbia River High School on Friday with the opening of league play in the Class 2A Greater St. Helens League. It will also be a special night for Columbia...
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks help to confirm the identity of deceased Vancouver man
The man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith, but the medical examiner needs help locating the man’s dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking the public’s help to confirm the identity of a man whose body...
