Ridgefield, WA

New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront

The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
VANCOUVER, WA
Columbia Play Project hosts first annual Bricktastic! Competition Showcase

Columbia Play Project will also showcase its new Mobile Children’s Museum and host a few activities for the young and the young-at-heart. The First Annual Bricktastic! Showcase is a free, family-friendly event, showcasing creative bricks-creations in several categories including monsters, robots, vehicles, machines and others. The event will occur on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark College STEM Building, 1950 Fort Vancouver Way. Entrance and parking is free and each guest will be given 10 opportunities to vote for their favorites.
VANCOUVER, WA
Arts Commission’s updated website a hub for events, venues and resources

VANCOUVER – Volunteers on the Clark County Arts Commission recently updated their website creating a one-stop site to find all events involving visual and performing arts throughout the county. The update also includes an interactive map showing various performing and visual arts venues. Arts Commission board members encourage community...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Parade of Homes in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Calling all designers and builders - the Parade of Homes is back in Ridgefield. The event gives people a chance to see the latest and greatest in home design. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event this morning. For more information about...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Ceremony to honor POW/MIA set for Friday

The Community Military Appreciation Committee is inviting the community to join together in recognition of National POW/MIA Day on Friday. CMAC will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 15005 NE 65th Street in Vancouver. The reserve center is the site of Clark County’s POW/MIA monument.
VANCOUVER, WA
People United for Clark County to host Saturday event with Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke

Clarke is often asked to be a keynote speaker at events around the nation and is well known for his political commentary and his conservative values. The People United for Clark County PAC will be hosting an event to celebrate Constitution Day featuring former Milwaukee County, Wisconsin Sheriff David Clarke. Sheriff Clarke spent 40 years in law enforcement, earning the nickname of the “People’s Sheriff.”
CLARK COUNTY, WA
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
PORTLAND, OR
New Life Friends Church Transitional Housing uses grant to support the Clark County Homeless Action Plan

Program is now able to provide rent, other housing costs, administration, personnel/operating costs, flexible funds, and essential client needs. Executives at New Life Friends Church Recovery recently announced that the program had received a $229,292 two-year grant from Clark County through the Washington State Department of Commerce. Thanks to this grant, New Life Friends Church Recovery is now able to provide rent, other housing costs, administration, personnel/operating costs, flexible funds, and essential client needs.  
CLARK COUNTY, WA
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
IAMAW members on strike at Weyerhaeuser

LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2022) — About 1,100 members of IAMAW District W24, who have been working without a contract since May 31, went on strike Tuesday against Weyerhaeuser in Washington and Oregon. Pickets are up outside company facilities in Longview, Aberdeen, Raymond, Olympia, and other locations. At a...
LONGVIEW, WA
A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant

Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
PORTLAND, OR
Joe Kent, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez agree to Oct. 15 LWV debate

VANCOUVER — Third Congressional District candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, seeking to replace longtime incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, have accepted an invitation from the League of Women Voters to debate Oct. 15. Journalists from news outlets in the district will prepare questions for the candidates, who are...
VANCOUVER, WA

