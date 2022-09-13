Coast RTA looks to amend FY22 budget due to inflation
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Recent inflation is causing Coast RTA to amend its fiscal year 2022 budget.
General Manager Brian Piascik asked the Horry County Infrastructure and Regulations committee on Tuesday to approve a resolution amending the agency’s budget, and members agreed. The resolution must still be approved by Horry County Council.
Piascik said Coast RTA has had to raise its average wage by $2.50 to remain competitive in the labor market.
In addition, he said gas prices and usage have outpaced expectations. Piascik said at the peak of inflation Coast RTA was paying $4.70 a gallon for diesel and $3.71 a gallon for gas.
The revised budget increased by about $487,000, which will primarily cover fuel, facility maintenance and the salaries of transit staff.
To fund the increase, Coast RTA wants to use $475,000 of its $750,000 American Rescue Plan Act funds to get them through Sept. 30.
"We haven't taken advantage of the $750,000 in ARPA funds, fares haven't happened, and unfortunately, the vehicle acquisitions sort of hitting us at a point, where we are hurting for cash a little bit," Piascik said.
