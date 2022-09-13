Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775

Read full article on original website
News On 6
Norman Superintendent: Teacher Who Posted QR Code In Class Committed ‘No Violation’
The superintendent of Norman Public Schools said in a statement Wednesday that Summer Boismier committed ‘no violation’ when she posted a QR code to the Books Unbanned page of the Brooklyn Public Library last month. “We strive to do everything in our power to support, inform and protect...
okcfox.com
Edmond Public Schools issues email after receiving reports about digital learning platform
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Public Schools issued an email to families in the district after receiving several reports about a digital platform they use for their youngest students. EPS was made aware of an issue involving Seesaw, a digital learning platform used for the youngest learners in the...
news9.com
Learning System Used By OKC, Edmond Schools May Have Been Hacked
Leaders from both districts said they received reports of issues involving the platform "SeeSaw." Initial findings show there could have been an inappropriate message sent to kids. Seesaw has disabled messaging while it figures the issue. OKCPS said while it hasn't had inappropriate messages reported, the district wants to be...
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents to consider Norman, Tulsa graduate college merger, naming of Center of Russian Studies
OU’s Board of Regents will hold its September meeting on Thursday, with agenda items including a proposal to merge the graduate colleges for Norman and Tulsa campuses into one, a proposal to rank management firms for construction management on Jacobson Hall and a request to name the Center of Russian Studies.
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
Group calls to cut ties with Oklahoma County Jail
Protesters in Midwest City are demanding elected officials end all contracts with the Criminal Justice Advisory Council, which influences policies at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
news9.com
Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement
The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council approves proposal to revise ward boundaries as population increases
The Norman City Council discussed a proposal to equalize ward populations by revising the ward boundary lines during a Tuesday meeting. Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman said reapportioning the boundary lines would help to address issues such as housing affordability, homelessness and crime as the city of Norman’s population continues to grow.
Oklahoma Department Of Environmental Quality Files To Dismiss Chickasha Hand Sanitizer Fire Lawsuit
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has filed to dismiss a lawsuit in connection to the Chickasha manufacturing plant fires. The DEQ said they did this because the case was filed in the wrong county. The Chickasha Manufacturing Co and the facility in Ninnekah are both leased by Bordwine...
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
KOCO
Norman community shaken up after alarming social media post
MUSTANG, Okla. — The Norman community was quite shaken up after an alarming social media post. The post turned out to be old and Norman Public Schools said there was not a threat to their schools. The suspect involved in the post was actually a Mustang High student. "That's...
KOCO
Oklahoma County government catches recent fraud attempt to purchase drones
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Thousands of taxpayer dollars would have been lost if the Oklahoma County government did not catch a recent fraud attempt to purchase drones from an outside vendor. County Commissioner Brian Maughan said they’ve dealt with fraud cases in the past, but nothing to this caliber....
Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody
Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday. Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students. Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack. The student was taken...
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
yukonprogressnews.com
Sheriff’s deputy to provide full-time YPS security
A Canadian County sheriff’s deputy will provide full-time security for Yukon Public Schools during the 2022-23 school year. The deputy will be assigned to Redstone Intermediate and Surrey Hills Elementary, the two YPS school sites outside Yukon city limits. Canadian County Commissioners recently approved a formal agreement between the...
Oklahoma Daily
OU reveals committee for SEC transition preparation at Board of Regents meeting
OU revealed on Thursday it has created a committee to manage the internal and external needs of the university as it prepares to enter the Southeastern Conference by 2025. Eric Stevenson, the OU Board of Regents chair overseeing administration and operations, said during the group’s meeting in Tulsa that athletic director Joe Castiglione has assembled a select team to prepare for the future move.
blackchronicle.com
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
chickashatoday.com
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
yukonprogressnews.com
Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon
Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
