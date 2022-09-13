ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF teens allowed to be charged as adults under new DA policy

By Margie Shafer
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Effective Tuesday, older teens can now be charged as adults in San Francisco following an announcement by the district attorney.

The new policy is in contrast with the former DA Chesa Boudin , who refused to charge children as adults. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins , who was appointed by Mayor London Breed in July, revealed that the new office policy will allow for the charging of 16 and 17-year-olds as adults in rare circumstances.

"We always want to begin with the presumption that our juveniles are fit to stay in juvenile court. I also believe that it's absolutely necessary as a district attorney's office, however, to retain our discretion," she stated during a meeting Tuesday.

The office has established a juvenile review team, Jenkins will file a petition to adult court and it is the judge who decides if a person is tried as an adult.

"One thing that I do recognize as a Black and Latina woman is the disproportionate impacts that the juvenile justice system has had on children of color," she stated.

However, when a crime shocks the conscience, Jenkins' office will petition the court for adult charges. "Murder and attempted murder, sexual assault, torture, kidnapping and aggravated mayhem," Jenkins, said outlining the crimes which will qualify.

Among those on the juvenile review team will be a person with mental health expertise.

