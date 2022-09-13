ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Domesticated wolf-dog safely returned to owners after hybrid spotted on adventure through NW OKC

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Village and northwest Oklahoma City residents were on edge after a big, bad wolf was sighted Tuesday morning – OK, big and bad may be a tall tale.

“The dog was very timid and was not able to be caught,” said Bruce Stone, The Village City Manager.

Pet wolf hybrid found wandering NW OKC

The animal was spotted wandering across the metro.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMa36_0huBHpe300
    Courtesy: OKCPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBlJk_0huBHpe300
    Courtesy: OKCPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hM9e_0huBHpe300
    Courtesy: Steve Biggers

But this wolf is a she, and she doesn’t look like she’ll huff and puff or blow your house down…

Stone told KFOR she didn’t make a sound.

“The dog was just sitting there quietly,” said Stone. “[It] just kind of seemed like it was lost and needed help.”

Non-profit asking for help after being targeted by thieves

The animal had a collar, so officials knew someone owns it and they were probably looking for their pet.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kx1jm_0huBHpe300
    Courtesy: Steve Biggers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCMwZ_0huBHpe300
    Courtesy: Steve Biggers

“Obviously it is a little unusual that it is a mixed breed,” said Stone.

It turns out – this wolf is actually a hybrid. She is part wolf and part Alaskan Malamute.

Horse abandoned in Cleveland County

She gladly accepted rescue from Oklahoma City police.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuTEH_0huBHpe300
    Courtesy: OKCPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIa8l_0huBHpe300
    Courtesy: OKCPD

“I don’t think the public has anything to be concerned about,” said Stone. “Just another loose animal that needs to be captured and taken back to the owner.”

National Down Syndrome Society to feature 8 Oklahomans in Times Square

While it is against the law in The Village to harbor a wolf, there is no mention of “mixed breed”.

So this wolf-hybrid may be free to stay… just as long as she stays in her own yard.

A happy ending, indeed.

New grant aims to fill gaps in Oklahoma’s ‘childcare deserts’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- There’s a new effort to combat another growing problem for Oklahoma families — the lack of child care in their neighborhoods. That prompted Oklahoma Human Services to create childcare desert startup grants. “This is a grant intended to bolster and increase access to licensed...
