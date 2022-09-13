49ers add RB Marlon Mack, elevate S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

The 49ers made a series of roster moves Tuesday in the wake of Elijah Mitchell’s MCL sprain , which has sent him to the injured reserve, where he’s expected to be sidelined for about eight weeks.

San Francisco has signed veteran running back Marlon Mack to the practice squad while elevating safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to the active roster. The Niners also signed offensive lineman Keith Ismael to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland and receiver Connor Wedington.

Mack, 26, was cut from the Houston Texans practice squad on Sept. 5. He appeared sparingly in six games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, carrying the ball 28 times for 101 yards. Mack is trying to regain his footing in the NFL after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Mack’s best season came in 2019, when he played 14 games (12 starts) for the Colts, racking up 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry. He also totaled 908 yards and nine scores in 2018.

The 49ers are taking a flier on a veteran with a track record but coming off serious injury. The fact that Mack is still only 26 is encouraging, following his five-year run with the Colts.

Mack can be elevated from the practice squad three times to the gameday roster before the 49ers need to elevate him to the 53-man roster, so they can give him a couple trial runs before committing more money. Players on practice squads can also be poached by other teams if the player is added to the active roster.

Current running backs on the 49ers roster include Jeff Wilson Jr., undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and third-round rookie Ty Davis-Price. Wilson carried the ball nine times for 22 uninspiring yards in the sloppy Week 1 loss, so the rookies could get a look from coach Kyle Shanahan in Week 2.

San Francisco elevated Gipson from the practice squad to be the Week 1 starting free safety over active players George Odum and Tarvarius Moore – who both appeared on special teams.