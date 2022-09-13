ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN: Weather disasters kill 115 people every day

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — A sobering report from the United Nation’s World Meteorological Organization said that weather-related disasters claim the lives of 115 people per day on average.

Those catastrophes cost $200 million a day. The report showed that the disasters have increased by five times over the last fifty years.

The UN secretary general blamed it on humanity’s addiction to fossil fuels even as the problems get worse.

