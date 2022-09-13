ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Verlander still 'open' to reunion with Tigers as he dominates for Astros

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VoDWo_0huBHhpT00

On a sunny September afternoon in Detroit, Justin Verlander returned to the mound where his Hall of Fame career began. He was 22 years old when he arrived, soon to win AL Rookie of the Year and pitch the Tigers back into October. He’s 39 now and throwing the ball better than ever for the Astros.

The seats used to be full when Verlander took the mound at Comerica Park. The air would eventually turn crisp. They were empty on Tuesday as he underwent a pregame workout in his recovery from a calf injury; he hopes to return this weekend. If he finishes strong, Verlander will win the third Cy Young award of his career – and his second in five seasons with Houston.

“It is being weird back here,” Verlander said later in the visitor’s clubhouse of his old home. “Spent so much time here. Even just driving through and seeing all the changes in the city, it’s a little weird to be back, but it feels nice.”

Last offseason, there were murmurs of a reunion. Verlander was a free agent for the first time in his career and the Tigers were re-establishing themselves under A.J. Hinch, Verlander’s former manager in Houston. Verlander has talked about the appeal of finishing his career in Detroit , whenever that might be, and reiterated Tuesday that he’s “always open to the idea.”

“It was not explored last offseason, the Tigers never really reached out,” he said. “I felt like they understood that they really weren’t in a place for me yet. Maybe, I don’t know. I never asked, but it never really came up.”

In the end, the timing wasn’t quite right. Not for Verlander, who was set on signing with a championship contender, and not for the Tigers, who weren't prepared to gamble on a veteran coming off Tommy John. Verlander re-upped with the Astros on a two-year, $50 million deal, money well spent on a pitcher who leads the majors with a 1.84 ERA and touts a record of 16-3.

“Still pitching at a high level, I want to be able to help a team win a championship,” Verlander said. “That’s what we play for, so I want to be on good ballclubs. It’s also a lot more fun playing on good teams. When you work yourself into a situation where you work hard your whole career, hopefully when you’re a free agent you have multiple suitors and good suitors. That’s where you want to be.”

Looking for an established starter to lead their young rotation, the Tigers sunk $77 million into Eduardo Rodriguez. It backfired when Rodriguez struggled out of the gate and then lost nearly three months to injuries and a long stint on the restricted list, one of many letdowns in a disastrous season for the Tigers that led to the firing of GM Al Avila. It was Avila who initiated the club’s rebuild by dealing Verlander to the Astros in 2017 for three prospects who haven’t panned out in Detroit.

The Tigers have the second most losses in baseball since Verlander’s departure. (Verlander has the fifth most wins, even while missing almost two full seasons due to Tommy John.) And they don’t have an especially bright future to show for it. Asked about the state of the franchise that once drafted him second overall, Verlander said, “It’s a tough question.”

“I don’t really inundate myself with the day-to-day stuff that’s going on here,” he said. “I would need to know more information and be over there to have a better understanding. From afar, last year it looked like things were turning around a bit and then obviously disappointing this year. I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know where they go from here. Obviously, I wish them the best.”

When Verlander left the Tigers, he was a borderline Hall of Famer. The biggest hole in his resume was a World Series ring. He filled it within months of joining the Astros, winning the ALCS MVP in the process. And then he just kept on shoving. He added another Cy Young in 2019, after coming a few votes shy in 2018. Over the last five seasons, Verlander ranks second in the majors in ERA (2.37) and batting average against (.184) and first in WHIP (0.85). The second act of his career has arguably been better than the first.

Which begs the question: when Verlander gets the call, is he entering the Hall of Fame as a Tiger or an Astro? Which cap will he be wearing on his plaque?

“I try not to think about it, quite honestly,” he said, having clearly thought about it in the past. Then he rubbed his temple and thought about it some more.

“I have a bit of time left on my clock and I think that is going to determine a lot of things,” he said. “I’ve had a good run here in Houston. I don’t know if I’ll still be here in the coming years. If I played until 45, that’s six more years. Might be less, might be more, who knows, but that’s still a significant chunk of my career.

“So it’s not a very fair question at this point in time. But I know Detroit will always have a special place in my heart and in my career and what that looks like when I retire, I just can’t answer that right now. Don’t have all the information.”

The information we do have is this:

Over 13 seasons with the Tigers, Verlander won 183 games. He had a 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 3.1 K/BB ratio. He won one AL Cy Young and one AL MVP, the same season he claimed the AL Triple Crown. He had four more top-five Cy Young finishes and one more top-10 MVP finish. He made six All-Star Games.

Over five seasons with the Astros, Verlander has won 59 games. He has a 2.30 ERA, 0.839 WHIP and 7.2 K/BB ratio. He’s won one AL Cy Young. He has one more top-five Cy Young finish and one top-10 MVP finish. He’s made three All-Star Games.

Verlander has said he’d like to pitch until the age of 45, health willing. If he does so with the Astros and wins another Cy Young (or two), another World Series (or two) and becomes the first MLB pitcher since Randy Johnson (and quite possibly the last ever) to reach 300 wins – he’s got 58 to go – you can see where this is trending. Detroit is where Verlander’s Hall of Fame career was born. Houston is where it may be cemented.

But that’s a conversation for the future. For now, Verlander is focused on prolonging his improbable peak, a 39-year-old still pitching like he’s 22.

“I don’t really know what the (retirement age) is or have a goal per se. It’s just, head down, keep working and do everything I can to maintain my body and success for as long as I can. However long that takes me, however long that journey is, when all is said and done, there will be no stone left unturned to help me get to that point.

“And I’ll be happy to ride off into the sunset knowing that I gave the game everything I possibly could.”

Listen live to 97.1 The Ticket via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Detroit, TX
Detroit, MI
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career

The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 142

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, onto Game 142:
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Randy Johnson
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (52-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-50, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -374, Athletics +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
Yardbarker

Astros dump Athletics for fifth consecutive victory

Aledmys Diaz smacked a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning and Lance McCullers Jr. recorded his highest regular-season strikeout total in more than four years as the host Houston Astros downed the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Thursday. The Astros (94-50) extended their winning streak to five games, and they...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Javier Shoves Six Innings; Astros Edge Out Tigers for Sweep

Scoring came at a shortage Wednesday for both the Houston Astros and the Detroit Tigers, but through six frames, the hometown club couldn't find any success. In part. to Cristian Javier, the Tigers were limited to just two hits before the halfway point. Javier struck out eight batters on 90...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: The chickens are coming home to roost

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, everything is sunshine and rainbows or doom and gloom. It’s either Super Bowl or bust for this once proud franchise, and it’s been that way since they last won the Lombardi trophy way back in 1995. Regardless of the talent on the roster!
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston Rockets

Although the Houston Rockets finished 20-62 last season, they actually improved from their record two seasons ago. Fortunately, prospects for Houston are on the rise for the rest of this decade. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter, Jr. appears to be one of the best young backcourt duos in the NBA.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy