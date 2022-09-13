ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who qualifies and when payments will happen

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRrHv_0huBHf4100

(NEXSTAR) – Some taxpayers are going to see a boost to their bank accounts soon – the IRS has announced that it will be refunding $1.2 billion in tax filing penalties.

Nearly 1.6 million people will automatically get a refund after filing certain 2019 or 2020 returns late, according to the IRS.

IRS unintentionally posted some private taxpayer information to its website

Others, however, will have to act quickly in order to take advantage of the program. In order to qualify, you have to file an eligible income tax return on or by Sept 30, 2022.

The refund goes to offset the failure to file penalty, which the IRS says is assessed at 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed.

Who is eligible?

Americans who filed forms in both the 1040 and 1120 series, or a form listed in this news release , are eligible as long as they file their late 2019 or 2020 return by the September deadline.

Along with individuals, the IRS is also offering relief to banks, employers and other businesses that filed information returns such as those in the 1099 series. In those cases, eligible 2019 returns will have to have been filed by Aug. 1, 2020, and 2020 returns by Aug. 1, 2021.

Taxpayers who filed a variety of international returns, such as those reporting transactions with foreign trusts, the receipt of foreign gifts or ownership interests in foreign corporations are also included in the full guidelines from the IRS. Qualifying international forms must also be filed on or before September 30, 2022.

People who have already paid the penalty will get a refund, while those who have been fined but haven’t yet paid will see their fine dismissed.

When will the refund come?

For the nearly 1.6 million people who already paid the penalty and will be automatically reimbursed, the IRS says they will be issuing refunds by the end of September.

Some people will be disqualified, however, and will not see a payment – fraudulent returns, penalties levied as part of a compromise or closing argument and court-ordered penalties are all exempt.

“Penalty relief is a complex issue for the IRS to administer,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We’ve been working on this initiative for months following concerns we’ve heard from taxpayers, the tax community and others, including Congress. This is another major step to help taxpayers, and we encourage those affected by this to review the guidelines.”

Other penalties, such as failure to pay a penalty, won’t be refunded. You can see the full list here .

Why is the IRS doing this?

The IRS says the $1.2 billion in refunds goes to helping “struggling taxpayers” who were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, the IRS has worked hard to support the nation and provide relief to people in many different ways,” said Rettig. “The penalty relief issued today is yet another way the agency is supporting people during this unprecedented time. This penalty relief will be automatic for people or businesses who qualify; there’s no need to call.”

The IRS also stated that the massive relief measure will help the tax collection agency “focus its resources on processing backlogged tax returns and taxpayer correspondence to help return to normal operations for the 2023 filing season.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Federal Income Tax#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Americans
FOX8 News

Wendy Williams enters wellness facility, getting treatment by some of the ‘best doctors in the world,’ publicist says

(WGHP) — Wendy Williams, former host of her self-titled talk show, has entered a wellness facility, her publicist said Thursday. It’s the latest update in what is now approaching a yearlong health battle. Williams left “The Wendy Williams Show” in October 2021 with the daytime talk show announcing that the six-time Emmy-nominated host had experienced […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wants to help out family with $150,000 win

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celma Marshall, of Fayetteville, won a $150,000 top prize after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I really want to help my family out now,” Marshall said. Marshall bought her Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from 365 Fast Mart on Bunce Road in Fayetteville. “I’m […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Sweetie Pie’ star found guilty of hiring man to kill nephew

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its verdict in the murder-for-hire case against James “Tim” Norman, the St. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX8 News

FAA: Plane that crashed near Conway experienced engine issues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plane that crashed Wednesday in the Conway area leaving two people dead was experiencing engine issues, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration. Two people were on board the small plane that crashed Wednesday in a wooded area near McNeill Street in the Conway area, according to […]
CONWAY, SC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celise Redmon, of Charlotte, bought a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Redmon bought her winning Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday. After required state and federal […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
63K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy