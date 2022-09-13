ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Buck Showalter loves the new utility player Gold Glove - even if he doesn't get its criteria

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Tujv_0huBHXx500

Rawlings announced this week that they will add a tenth Gold Glove Award in each league, and give that to the best utility player in each circuit – a move made as a result of more and more versatile players playing multiple positions throughout the year.

That’s good news for some – like, perhaps, the Mets’ Luis Guillorme, who received a Gold Glove recommendation from pitcher Chris Bassitt earlier this year and has played significant innings at three different positions and is in the Top 15 percent in Outs Above Average overall.

Even an old school guy like Buck Showalter would agree, as he said Tuesday that he’s happy that Rawlings finally decided to recognize one of the hardest yet most underappreciated jobs in baseball.

“It’s a great idea, a great recognition,” Buck said. “It’s a great recognition, and utility players should be on the All-Star team, too. Try winning without them. Utility is a position, and t’s allowed us to do a lot of things some other clubs can’t do, without a drop off in play while we get some other guys off their feet.”

As for Guillorme’s case?

“In fairness, everybody will have somebody they tout, but I can’t imagine him not being in the top of that discussion,” Buck said, waiting for a second to try to think of other candidates before saying, “Okay, I guess Luis wins.”

That all said, though, Buck doesn’t really understand what the new “position” will be called or how they will consider it – or if they can even do it the same way a regular position players becomes eligible, by playing at least 713 innings through his team’s 141st game.

“If you’re a utility guy, you’re not necessarily playing every day, how can they dictate it by innings?” he asked incredulously. “Think about it: you’re a utility infielder because you’re versatile. I know there has to be some minimum, but what is it?”

Guillorme has played 649 2/3 innings in the field this season (more than two-thirds at third base), so as the Mets have played 142 games, he would not be eligible if the same criteria was used.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Aaron Judge doesn't rule out signing with Red Sox, calls their fans 'some of the best in baseball'

Aaron Judge has put himself near top of the list of all-time New York Yankees with his historic season. He blasted two home runs on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox – his 56th and 57th of the year – to inch closer to breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season record 61 home runs (plenty argue that is the true record given the steroid era).
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Daily Mail

Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'

While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Buck Showalter
The Spun

Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher

The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy