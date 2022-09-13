ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Citizens Insurance rate hikes likely

By Wwl Com
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzYvt_0huBHW4M00

Louisiana Citizens, the insurance provider of last resort for homeowners who cannot get coverage from elsewhere, is asking for a 63 percent rate hike beginning next year.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says Citizens has gone from 37,000 policyholders in 2021 to 114,000 today. Many homeowners were forced to take on Citizens as their insurers either dropped their coverage or went bankrupt in the wake of multiple major hurricanes hitting Louisiana in 2020 and 2021.

Donelon says there is good news on the horizon. He plans to renew a program not used since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, to incentivize private insurers to take on policyholders from Citizens.

The groundwork, says Donelon, is being laid, but it will take legislative action to revive the program.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Donelon
WWL-AMFM

Taste of fall this week in SE Louisiana

A front is moving through Louisiana today, leaving less humid and a bit cooler air behind. “For the first time in a while I’m excited to pass along this forecast…we have our fist decent cool front of the season moving in today…
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Low humidity to last a few days

The lower dew points and dryer air that comes with it will be around for a few more days. “This glorious weather is going to persist at least through Thursday,” said Louisiana Climatologist Barry Keim.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

A little cooler and less humid

A weak front has move across Southeast Louisiana, leaving dryer air behind. “We call this fake fall because while a cold front moved through it’s still going to be warm outside,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone explained.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizens Insurance#Insurance Plans#Insurance Coverage#Insurers#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Louisiana Citizens#Louisiana Insurance
WWL-AMFM

Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting

An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy