Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.

The attack happened on Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. inside of the 8th Avenue and West 23rd Street subway station in Chelsea, police said.

As the victim, who was visiting the city from Belgium, walked down the steps, another woman slashed her in the face with a razor blade, according to officials.

Emergency workers treated the victim at the scene. The suspect fled the scene eastbound on 23rd Street.

The attacker is described as having dark skin, about 30-years-old, 6’ tall, 115lbs and was last seen wearing green pants and a black top.

Slashing suspect Photo credit NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).