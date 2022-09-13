Read full article on original website
Local hospital to hold special hiring event
Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions.
History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair
Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
Community to gather in honor of fallen officer
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - The community will come together this weekend to honor the life of fallen police officer Justin Leo.
Grove City Hospital partners with Community Food Warehouse to launch food box program
Grove City Hospital is partnering with Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County to launch a food box program in order to address food insecurity needs among patients. The program is a function of Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) Healthy Food Centers, a program of the AHN Center for Inclusion Health and will be available through select primary care physician practices.
Local apple festivals in the Valley this weekend
(WKBN)- Two apple festivals will be happening this weekend. The Hartford Apple Festival begins Friday. There’s going to be rides, games and food all weekend long. Friday there’s also the queen contest. Things will cap off Sunday with a car show. Saturday and Sunday will be the Johnny...
It's a party at the Tiny House!
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- The Center for the Environment is inviting the Westminster community to come party at the Tiny House. The Tiny House Party is on Friday, September 16 from 7-9 p.m. They want you to wear flannel for Flannel Friday and be entered for a prize at the door. And where is the Tiny House? 152 Prospect St., in New Wilmington.
Local low-cost vet clinic reopens after temporary closure
This is because the clinic provides low- to no-cost vet services.
Dates for Christmas assistance applications set
The application process for the Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army has opened.
Firefighters respond to home after blown transformer
Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue.
Combine Bros. celebrate grand opening, set sights on future
Combine Brothers will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Boardman Friday.
Becker Family fountain unveiled
The fountain outside of Kilcawley Center was recently renamed the Daniel H. Becker Family Fountain Commons on Sept. 14 in honor of Daniel H. Becker. The renaming of the fountain area was only part of the announcements released by President Jim Tressel. The name change came following the reveal of a $1 million endowment to the university.
Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards
The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
Documentary highlights lost history of Italians in the Valley
"We are pretty sure this is how the Italian community in Youngstown was founded."
ONLINE: 2 Story home, household, antiques, and misc.
I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located 2 blocks south of East Midlothian Boulevard on Irma Street to Weston Avenue, then west to home at 1964 Weston Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44514. 3 Story Home and Garage on Lot. Mahoning County ~ Youngstown City ~ Youngstown City Schools.
Arson suspected in Youngstown restaurant fire
Part of Market Street is currently blocked off, from Indianola Road to Princeton Avenue.
YSU receives $1 million for scholarship, names fountain after donor
The fountain in the center of the Youngstown State University campus has been named for Daniel H. Becker, chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes, and his family. Becker donated $1 million to YSU to establish the Daniel H. Becker Family Scholarship. President Jim Tressel said, “His legacy will live on...
Austintown Middle School to host Mahoning Valley Robotics Challenge competition
The Austintown FIRST Robotics Team and the Northeast Ohio FIRST Robotics Team announced on Wednesday that the 2022 Mahoning Valley Robotics Challenge Competition will be taking place at Austintown Middle School (800 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown) on Sunday, October 9. The competition will be held in the school's gymnasium from...
Roads in Mill Creek to close for marathon
Sunday will see some road closures for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Fun Run.
Hot Dog Shoppe feeling at home in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hot Dog Shoppe is progressing at its new location in Boardman. There is no resemblance now to the building that was originally a gas station, or more recently, Denny’s. And the excitement is building. “The question is how excited are you? I think...
