ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair

Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City Hospital partners with Community Food Warehouse to launch food box program

Grove City Hospital is partnering with Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County to launch a food box program in order to address food insecurity needs among patients. The program is a function of Allegheny Health Network's (AHN) Healthy Food Centers, a program of the AHN Center for Inclusion Health and will be available through select primary care physician practices.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Poland, OH
Youngstown, OH
Society
City
Youngstown, OH
WYTV.com

Local apple festivals in the Valley this weekend

(WKBN)- Two apple festivals will be happening this weekend. The Hartford Apple Festival begins Friday. There’s going to be rides, games and food all weekend long. Friday there’s also the queen contest. Things will cap off Sunday with a car show. Saturday and Sunday will be the Johnny...
LISBON, OH
wcn247.com

It's a party at the Tiny House!

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- The Center for the Environment is inviting the Westminster community to come party at the Tiny House. The Tiny House Party is on Friday, September 16 from 7-9 p.m. They want you to wear flannel for Flannel Friday and be entered for a prize at the door. And where is the Tiny House? 152 Prospect St., in New Wilmington.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Seniors#Mass#Crossroads Hospice
Jambar

Becker Family fountain unveiled

The fountain outside of Kilcawley Center was recently renamed the Daniel H. Becker Family Fountain Commons on Sept. 14 in honor of Daniel H. Becker. The renaming of the fountain area was only part of the announcements released by President Jim Tressel. The name change came following the reveal of a $1 million endowment to the university.
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
WFMJ.com

See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards

The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: 2 Story home, household, antiques, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located 2 blocks south of East Midlothian Boulevard on Irma Street to Weston Avenue, then west to home at 1964 Weston Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44514. 3 Story Home and Garage on Lot. Mahoning County ~ Youngstown City ~ Youngstown City Schools.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU receives $1 million for scholarship, names fountain after donor

The fountain in the center of the Youngstown State University campus has been named for Daniel H. Becker, chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes, and his family. Becker donated $1 million to YSU to establish the Daniel H. Becker Family Scholarship. President Jim Tressel said, “His legacy will live on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Hot Dog Shoppe feeling at home in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hot Dog Shoppe is progressing at its new location in Boardman. There is no resemblance now to the building that was originally a gas station, or more recently, Denny’s. And the excitement is building. “The question is how excited are you? I think...
BOARDMAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy