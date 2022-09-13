LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s race for mayor will be decided in less than two months, and day by day, the focus becomes more and more about crime. The incumbent and her challenger met in a debate tonight where any topic was on the table. It became clear, though, that the audience and moderators see ending violence as the number one goal for the city.

