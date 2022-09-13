Let's stop playing the blame game. It starts in your own back yard so to say. Pay attention to what your kids, young adults, adults, your kids friends, their behaviors, instead of turning a blind eye, until family member, friends, etc... is hurt or deceased, then trying to blame everyone and everything for what's going on! These officials can't change our children and their friends. I don't care what the ages are. We all know wrong from right. If you lay with dogs you get fleas! So if our communities can't stand together what else do the people expect, you blame the economy, etc..., again they know right from wrong, but let's get real these thugs and criminals are just what they are? Step up instead of pointing fingers of who's wrong or right , start putting the fear of God in these kids, instead a slap on the hand, they just might start waking up!
the problem is there is nothing to do here in Lexington at all no entertainment at all nowhere here so these kids hit the streets social media and you have a lot of people from Detroit drugs sales people not wanting to work because of the pay rate or the hours rent is ridiculous high now I mean those problems is going to spring up crimes and a lot of these dudes get with these females thats on section 8 and look where they live I mean there is alot of factors into these problems fix the economy the landlords raising rent build places to keep the kids out of the streets programs that could possibly help find jobs anything to keep these kids out the streets and it start from with in the home alot of these kids is with a woman who think they independent and don't need man real talk
I see a comment about common sense gun legislation. How about you work on the hearts of people and it won’t matter what legislation you have. Let’s stop blaming the gun. It is an inanimate object just like a vehicle. It only does want the human directs it to do. every time you see a shooting in this city it is in the same old place, involving the same old people, doing the same old thing that They’ve been doing for 70 years. Straighten up the neighborhoods that are always involved and bring the family unit back together.
Comments / 19