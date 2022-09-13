ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 19

Sherrie Cobb
2d ago

Let's stop playing the blame game. It starts in your own back yard so to say. Pay attention to what your kids, young adults, adults, your kids friends, their behaviors, instead of turning a blind eye, until family member, friends, etc... is hurt or deceased, then trying to blame everyone and everything for what's going on! These officials can't change our children and their friends. I don't care what the ages are. We all know wrong from right. If you lay with dogs you get fleas! So if our communities can't stand together what else do the people expect, you blame the economy, etc..., again they know right from wrong, but let's get real these thugs and criminals are just what they are? Step up instead of pointing fingers of who's wrong or right , start putting the fear of God in these kids, instead a slap on the hand, they just might start waking up!

Reply(1)
7
Thomas Brown
2d ago

the problem is there is nothing to do here in Lexington at all no entertainment at all nowhere here so these kids hit the streets social media and you have a lot of people from Detroit drugs sales people not wanting to work because of the pay rate or the hours rent is ridiculous high now I mean those problems is going to spring up crimes and a lot of these dudes get with these females thats on section 8 and look where they live I mean there is alot of factors into these problems fix the economy the landlords raising rent build places to keep the kids out of the streets programs that could possibly help find jobs anything to keep these kids out the streets and it start from with in the home alot of these kids is with a woman who think they independent and don't need man real talk

Reply
4
John Davis
2d ago

I see a comment about common sense gun legislation. How about you work on the hearts of people and it won’t matter what legislation you have. Let’s stop blaming the gun. It is an inanimate object just like a vehicle. It only does want the human directs it to do. every time you see a shooting in this city it is in the same old place, involving the same old people, doing the same old thing that They’ve been doing for 70 years. Straighten up the neighborhoods that are always involved and bring the family unit back together.

Reply
4
Related
foxlexington.com

Mayoral candidates respond to rising crime in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s race for mayor will be decided in less than two months, and day by day, the focus becomes more and more about crime. The incumbent and her challenger met in a debate tonight where any topic was on the table. It became clear, though, that the audience and moderators see ending violence as the number one goal for the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington residents concerned with public safety shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Some Lexington residents are expressing concern about how long it takes someone to answer a 911 call. A problem they said has gotten worse this summer. This is amid staffing shortages not only with the police department but in the 911 call center. “I...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Former Lexington police chief reacts to recent gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Multiple agencies and organizations are sparking conversations over the recent gun violence in Lexington after the city reaches its 35th homicide for the year. That number is just two shy of the 37 homicides in 2021. Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty served on...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Help ID these 7 State Street property damage suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is looking to identify some of the individuals connected to the property damage caused after the University of Kentucky won against the University of Florida. After UK’s upset against Florida, videos of students and fans circulated on social media showing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Crime Rate#Domestic Violence#Homicides#Fox
clayconews.com

DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Teenager found shot on Oxford Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a teenager was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle. According to officers, the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The search continues for a suspect. Investigators say anyone with...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Parking restrictions implemented ahead of UK football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police and the University of Kentucky are implementing no parking restrictions for State Street and surrounding streets ahead of the football game Saturday. According to Lexington police, no parking signs will be posted on select streets and restrictions will be enforced from 8...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVQ

Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

2 dead, 1 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State police is investigating a fatal collision in Madison County on Wednesday. According to KSP, just before 4 p.m., a collision occurred at the intersection of Lancaster Road and Malachi Drive. Initial investigations suggest that James Jackson, 74, of Berea, crossed the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy