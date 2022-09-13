Read full article on original website
1 arrested after deadly shooting at Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon. A shooting was reported Friday afternoon in a parking lot at Triangle Town Center. Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, Barri Rogers, and the...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
One person hospitalized after two vehicles collide outside Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided, causing a Jeep to ram into a business on Friday afternoon along New Bern Avenue. A white Volkswagen went down an embankment after the crash at the car wash Flat Rate Finish at 5108 New Bern Ave. The...
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
2 vehicles involved in crash on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
One car crashed into the canopy of what appears to be a car detailing business in the 5100 block of New Bern. Another vehicle went down an embankment.
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
Haphazard paint job confuses drivers at I-440 Glenwood Avenue exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A haphazard paint job Thursday puzzled drivers exiting the I-440 Beltline onto Glenwood Avenue. The messy lane markings created confusion for I-440 drivers using three lanes to turn right onto Glenwood Avenue near the DoubleTree hotel at 4100 Glenwood Ave. Viewers told WRAL News the street...
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-85 in Granville County
BUTNER, N.C. — A section of Interstate 85 North was closed Friday in Granville County after a crash and tractor-trailer fire. The entire northbound direction was closed near Butner at Exit 189 for Gate 2 Road. It appeared a second car was also involved. Limited details were available about...
ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is searching for two vehicles in connection the theft of a large amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition. Per an ATF alert, the ammo was stolen from freight line shipping containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham. “Individuals responsible...
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say Sawmill Road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They say they continue to investigate the crash. Officers said that Northbound...
Work begins soon on short, new road that will make it easier to get through Clayton
The Ranch Road Extension was a top priority for the town.
String of Durham homicides: 4 murders in just 6 days in southern part of city
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a surge in homicides – four murders in just six days. The latest homicide was Tuesday night, when a body was found in a trunk at an apartment complex. All of the killings happened in the southern part of the Durham.
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
4 murders in 6 days: Is a string of south Durham murders connected?
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a surge in homicides – four murders in just six days. The latest homicide was Tuesday night, when a body was found in a trunk at an apartment complex. All of the killings happened in the southern part of Durham. Police...
Mount Olive student dies in crash, 3 others injured
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — A University of Mount Olive senior died and three other students were injured in a car crash Friday morning. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the four students were in a car that crashed on Cricket Ridge Road in Wayne County. Peyton Lee,...
Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days
OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
Two male victims, 20 and 23, identified in cluster of fatal Durham shootings
This story was corrected Sept. 14, 2022, to correct the total number of people shot, including non-fatally, in Durham the past three years. Police on Tuesday released the names of two young men killed in shootings in Durham over the past five days.. The most recent shooting occurred Sunday and...
Residents stunned after body found in trunk of car at Durham apartment complex
There was a heavy police presence at the Falls Pointe Apartments in Durham as police conduct a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle.
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
