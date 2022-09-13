ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

September 13th is National Celiac disease awareness day

By Sidney Lain
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8m5n_0huBGBJU00

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — September 13 is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day. This is a disease that many might be unfamiliar with.

Rachel Hanes, a registered dietitian, spoke about this disease. “Celiac disease is actually an autoimmune disease affecting the small intestines. There are many different symptoms that individuals will experience that suffer from celiac disease. So they will be sensitive to foods like wheat, barley, and rye.”

Hanes gave some tips on what to do if you think you have a gluten sensitivity. “Just be mindful of which foods contain gluten. Watch your symptoms after eating gluten and see if you notice a trend, and if you do then reach out to your doctor or registered dietitian, so they can help you with that process of elimination and see if testing is necessary.”

Gluten-free foods are becoming easier to find in grocery stores. Adam Jones even owns a completely gluten-free bakery called Butter.

Jones spoke on why it’s important to have gluten-free foods easily available. “By having lots of gluten-free options here, we hope to help bring the community together. Having celiac disease kind of limits a lot of people, prevents them from being able to go out to eat and socialize with their friends and family. So by having a restaurant here that offers a lot of options, we kind of unite the community and bring people back together.”

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: Red Beans, but no rice?

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say hello to Red Beans! She is one of the kittens at River Cities Humane Society for Cats. Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Red Beans is a unique name for a kitten. She said Red Beans is still a baby and has a longer coat than most cats. Taraba said she knows the rumors about black cats being bad luck--but luckily that’s not the case with Red Beans.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Drug & alcohol recovery treatment facility proposed for Monroe neighborhood

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A proposed ordinance to sell immovable property at 1400 and 1401 Stubbs Avenue in Monroe was up for introduction at the Tuesday night Monroe City Council meeting. Cole Sullivan plans to buy it for Legacy Recovery Services, a clinically low-level intensity program for individuals recovering from drug and alcohol abuse. We […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana sits down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the issue of hunger in our area and how the community can work together to battle this problem. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Monroe, LA
Health
City
West Monroe, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
KTBS

Operation Warm distributes coats at North Louisiana schools

SHREVEPORT, La. - Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan and Healthy Blue are handing out new coats to more than 1,000 children at Monroe, Shreveport and Bossier City schools this week. The health plans are sponsoring these events through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe presents Rollin on the Riverfront

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free event called “Rollin on the Riverfront” this Saturday, September 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Michelli Martin with the city of Monroe says the event will highlight the development that’s happened in downtown Monroe.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Zoo to You

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Danny Spinks of the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo joins NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss a new animal at the zoo. For more information, watch the conversation above.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jones
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana’s Rural Revitalization Informational Event to take place in West Monroe on September 21st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development will join partners in West Monroe, La. on September 21, 2022, to update stakeholders on the state’s ongoing rural revitalization efforts. The event is will take place at the West Monroe Convention Center located at 901 Ridge Avenue from […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Green to Host Annual Water Sweep September 17th

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Green will host the annual Water Sweep on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9 AM to 12 PM. The water sweep will include the Ouachita River and other bodies of water throughout Ouachita Parish, La. To volunteer, sign up at ouachitagreen.org/volunteer. For more details, email info@ouachitagreen.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Free child safety seat installation to take place on September 24th; free booster seats will be given to those who meet the requirements

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 24, 2022, there will be a free child safety seat installation and booster seat distribution event at Banner Ford located at 6300 Frontage Road in Monroe, La. In addition to child safety seat assistance, individuals will be offered free booster seats to those who qualify. To receive a […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celiac Disease#Autoimmune Disease#Gluten#Wheat
MyArkLaMiss

St. Francis Medical Center earns accreditation for its Internal Medicine Residency Program

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, St. Francis Medical Center announced that its Internal Medicine Residency Program earned accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. I am very proud that St. Francis is investing resources in graduate medical education as another way to invest in our community. Our team, along […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge

Meet the ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Sept. 14, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
WEST MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SPACE HEATER SUSPECTED IN DEADLY DELHI HOUSE FIRE

RICHLAND PARISH (Sept. 15, 2022)- The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is continuing its investigation into a deadly house fire in Delhi. Around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, Richland Fire District Ward 1, with assistance from Holly Ridge Fire Department, responded to a report of a house fire located on Carson Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located the bodies of an elderly couple inside.
DELHI, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy