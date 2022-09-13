Read full article on original website
SCC encourages Virginians to use caution around railroad tracks during Rail Safety Week
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train, according to Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to rail safety education. During Rail Safety Week, September 19 through 25, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) is joining...
Virginia gas prices down for 14th week
(WSET) — For the fourteenth straight week, gas prices in Virginia have fallen from historic highs in June, according to AAA. At $3.41, Virginia's average price per gallon is still 40 cents higher than a year ago--but it's a whole 30 cents lower than prices just a month ago.
VA ABC review leads to guilty plea by employee who allegedly embezzled inventory lists
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee charged with computer trespass and embezzling the authority’s inventory list has pled guilty. Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, of Manassas, pled guilty on Monday to Hanover County Circuit Court Judge John Overton Harris for felony computer...
How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?
(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
Officials remove plane that made emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, Virginia State Police (VSP) moved the plane that made an emergency landing in the median of Interstate 66 near Front Royal over the weekend. The plane was towed at 3:55 pm. SEE THE PLANE BEING MOVED BELOW. Investigators believe the pilot had to make...
Florida man arrested in relation to 2006 Frederick County "gypsy rose" cold-case homicide
PIKESVILLE, Md. — On Monday, Maryland State Police charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman in Frederick County. The person being identified is 64-year-old Garry Artman, of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault according to Md. State Police.
SEE IT: Maryland Task Force 1 heads to Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Fiona recovery
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Emergency response members with Maryland Task Force 1 hopped on a plane and took to the skies Tuesday to Puerto Rico to help with the recovery from Hurricane Fiona. This trip comes after a series of delays due to bad weather and pilot staffing...
AG Miyares calls on FCC to require voice service providers to use anti-robocall protection
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares on Monday called on the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require the telephone providers that route calls across the U.S. telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls. “Robocalls aren’t just annoying – they are illegal...
Analysis finds Texas leads nation in banning books from school libraries
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — A new report finds Texas is number one in the nation in getting books banned from school libraries. The analysis of book bans was done by PEN America, a free speech association for publishers and writers. Their research paints Texas as dark red for the number of book bans last year.
'Jugging' is among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Police in Texas say they’re noticing a new crime trend called "jugging." Jugging happens mostly at banks, where suspects follow customers back to their homes before robbing them. There have been 82 cases reported this year in Austin. Police there say they're mainly seeing...
Doctors: Time to get your flu shot and COVID booster if you're eligible
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As we head out of summer and into fall, flu season is on its way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said September and October are the best months to get your flu shot, and Charleston Area Medical Center pediatrician Neil Copeland agrees. "If...
