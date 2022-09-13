ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSET

Virginia gas prices down for 14th week

(WSET) — For the fourteenth straight week, gas prices in Virginia have fallen from historic highs in June, according to AAA. At $3.41, Virginia's average price per gallon is still 40 cents higher than a year ago--but it's a whole 30 cents lower than prices just a month ago.
WSET

How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?

(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
WSET

Analysis finds Texas leads nation in banning books from school libraries

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — A new report finds Texas is number one in the nation in getting books banned from school libraries. The analysis of book bans was done by PEN America, a free speech association for publishers and writers. Their research paints Texas as dark red for the number of book bans last year.
WSET

'Jugging' is among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Police in Texas say they’re noticing a new crime trend called "jugging." Jugging happens mostly at banks, where suspects follow customers back to their homes before robbing them. There have been 82 cases reported this year in Austin. Police there say they're mainly seeing...
AUSTIN, TX

