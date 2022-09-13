ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I have no fear anymore’: Local woman celebrates her 100th birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sept. 13, 1922, there was a nationwide railroad strike, a fire that killed thousands in Greece and a riot in New York.

But also on this day, Dorothy Pietz came into this world, and 100 years later, she’s still kickin’ and playing piano. She also still drives and keeps her mind sharp with crosswords and word games.

Report: This is how much you have to earn to afford rent in Portland

When you pass by her house in Cornelius, you may hear the sweet sound of piano tunes. Dorothy has been playing since she was three years old.

“I’ve never worked at it … It’s just what the Lord gave me,” she said. “And I find that I can hear something and I’m able to play it.”

Dorothy was born in Minot, North Dakota and is one of four children. When she was a senior in high school, she met Al Pietz. But her family was moving to Minnesota.

“I received an invitation to come back and spend Christmas with Al and his folks, so it was there we got into cahoots and decided we were going to get married,” she said.

And they did just that.

When Al was fighting in WWII, Dorothy came to Portland with some friends and worked in the Oregon shipbuilding yards, cleaning welding rods at the bottom of ships.

Dorothy Pietz celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 13. (Courtesy: Dorothy Pietz)

Dorothy became a secretary after that, all while she and Al raised four sons in Portland. She also played piano at church, for a quarter and even made CDs.

Dorothy’s siblings have all passed and Al died in 2004. But she still has all of her sons, along with a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the weekend, they all through a big birthday bash for her in Beaverton.

2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon

Even though she has acute leukemia, she says arthritis is the main thing that bothers her, especially when she wants to tickle the ivories.

As for her secret to living a long life, Dorothy says she has two aunts who lived past 100, but she also credits her faith.

“I have no fear anymore. The older I get, the deeper my faith and the stronger I get, and the more confident I am that I’m okay,” she said.

