Hand2Mouth may be a small theater company, but it’s one of the most significant drama institutions in Portland. Its 2021 virtual epic Distancias was the most poignant portrait of life in quarantine to emerge from the PDX theater scene—and it’s easy to imagine 2017′s wondrous Psychic Utopia (about the history of communes in Oregon) being talked about for decades. For its latest endeavor, Home/Land, Hand2Mouth teams with France’s Begat Theater and NYC’s WaxFactory to take audiences on a time-shifting journey through a shelter village. With a brilliant creative team in charge, the production promises to do what Hand2Mouth does best: astonish. Zidell Yards, 3121 S Moody Ave., 503-217-4202, hand2mouththeatre.org. 7 pm Thursday-Sunday, through Sept. 18. $5-$25.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO