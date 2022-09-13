Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
Southridge wins at Hood River, 35-28
Visiting Southridge overcame 138 yards of penalties and three turnovers to defeat Hood River Valley, 35-28, Friday night at Henderson Stadium. The unbeaten Skyhawks, a Class 6A school playing 5A football, scored the game-winning touchdown with 34 seconds to play on Jack Klee’s 26-yard pass to Alisjah Tucker. It was Klee’s fifth TD pass of the game, the 5A-Special District 1 opener for both teams. Tucker also scored on a 46-yard pass in the first quarter.
kptv.com
Sam Barlow HS soccer and basketball star commits to Oregon State
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets up with a Sam Barlow High School senior who is a leader on and off the field and court in Gresham. It’s a pitch perfect senior season for No. 18 in the blue and gold. “I have...
KXL
Sports Refs In Oregon Continue To Turn In Their Whistles Due To Bad Behavior From Fans, Coaches, And Players
WILSONVILLE, Ore. – Sports referees in Oregon continue to walk away from the field and court, “The main reason that we’re hearing…they’re being treated poorly.”. In fact, Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber says Oregon mirrors a new national survey that finds 55% of officials quit due to verbal abuse from coaches, players and fans.
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
Longest running non-major LPGA tour returns to Portland for its 51st time
The Ladies Professional Golf Association's longest-running non-major tournament is coming back to Portland.
piolog.com
Head Coach Lindsey Newman begins first year
Lacrosse team spearheads into their first ever season with high aspirations, clear goals set in mind. Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Lindsay Newman became the first-ever coach for Lewis & Clark’s lacrosse program on June 14. Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Julia Quist and Bethany Shade have since joined.
WWEEK
Northwest Portlanders Fear Beavers Fans Will Take Their Parking Spots This Saturday
Who’s scared of rowdy college football fans? Northwest Portland residents, who see a threat to street parking. The Oregon State University Beavers are off to a fast start this football season, and they’re bringing the tailgate party to…Portland’s Alphabet District?. The Beavs face Montana State University...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
yieldpro.com
Next Wave acquires 180-unit value-add multifamily community in Gresham, Oregon for $34 million
Next Wave Investors, LLC (Next Wave), a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, has announced its acquisition of The Nash, a 180-unit multifamily community in the Portland metro submarket of Gresham, Oregon, located in Multnomah County. The acquisition is part of the firm’s ongoing expansion into Portland submarkets,...
columbiagorgenews.com
Mount Emily Shay No. 1 Locomotive finds new home in Portland
The Oregon Historical Society (OHS) and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation (ORHF) announced Sept. 2 the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay No. 1 locomotive to ORHF. The Mount Emily Shay was manufactured at the Lima Locomotive Works in Ohio in the 1920s. Shays are geared steam locomotives, specifically suited for mining and timber industries. While almost three thousand Shays were manufactured, only around 115 still exist today; even less are still operational.
WWEEK
Liberty Mutual Insurance to End Lease in Lloyd District Building That Bears Its Name and Move to Lake Oswego
Today, Liberty Mutual Insurance told its Portland employees that they’ll be reporting to an office building in Lake Oswego starting next year, after vacating their current office building in the Lloyd District by the end of 2022. That means Liberty is departing the building in inner Northeast Portland that...
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland This Week (Sept. 14 - 20, 2022)
Hand2Mouth may be a small theater company, but it’s one of the most significant drama institutions in Portland. Its 2021 virtual epic Distancias was the most poignant portrait of life in quarantine to emerge from the PDX theater scene—and it’s easy to imagine 2017′s wondrous Psychic Utopia (about the history of communes in Oregon) being talked about for decades. For its latest endeavor, Home/Land, Hand2Mouth teams with France’s Begat Theater and NYC’s WaxFactory to take audiences on a time-shifting journey through a shelter village. With a brilliant creative team in charge, the production promises to do what Hand2Mouth does best: astonish. Zidell Yards, 3121 S Moody Ave., 503-217-4202, hand2mouththeatre.org. 7 pm Thursday-Sunday, through Sept. 18. $5-$25.
columbiagorgenews.com
This week in history: Sept. 14, 2022
Big Fire On Neal Creek — Fire Reported to be in Tree Tops and Traveling Fast: The whole of the countryside was lighted up on Wednesday night by a timber and brush fire in Neal Creek canyon. The fire was located near the Sutherland ranch and was traveling east. It was in the timber and had developed into a top fire. Its direction was from west to east and the indications were that it would quickly reach the county line. — Hood River News.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
KXL
New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront
The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
theoldmotor.com
1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon
Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
idesignarch.com
Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis
Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
Channel 6000
Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
