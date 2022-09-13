ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
The Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
columbiagorgenews.com

Failing access roads raise concern, spark debate

THE DALLES — Landowners requesting Wasco County assistance in repairing Seven Mile High Road and Ridge Road in the Seven Mile Hill area were encouraged to contact a private contractor during Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners Sept. 7. Both roads were built to county road standards...
Tillamook, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Position open on Trout Lake Council

TROUT LAKE — Residents of the Trout Lake School District interested in becoming more involved in the community are invited to run for election to the Trout Lake Community Council. Each fall there are three positions up for election, each for a three-year term. To qualify for a position...
Oregon City News

Citizen: You can remove your property's restrictive covenant

Ralph Goldstein: Clackamas County residents should get rid of racially discriminatory provisions on deeds."No persons of any race other than the Caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or any lot, except that this covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant." That is the racial covenant language I found in section 4 of my neighborhood association's document with the deed to my house. This language is no longer legally enforced, but leaving it is like leaving a "Whites Only" sign over a drinking fountain for "historical purposes." I...
kptv.com

Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
