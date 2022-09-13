Ralph Goldstein: Clackamas County residents should get rid of racially discriminatory provisions on deeds."No persons of any race other than the Caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or any lot, except that this covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant." That is the racial covenant language I found in section 4 of my neighborhood association's document with the deed to my house. This language is no longer legally enforced, but leaving it is like leaving a "Whites Only" sign over a drinking fountain for "historical purposes." I...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO