timesvirginian.com
Appomattox Town Council approves logo
The Town of Appomattox has a new logo, which was approved Monday at the Appomattox Town Council meeting. Council members discussed the Town of Appomattox logo, which was presented in four versions, each slightly different. There was a lively discussion in an effort to select the best representative for the Town of Appomattox.
WSET
Town Hall: Get to know your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Midterm Elections are approaching quickly and it is almost time to vote for your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is holding a Candidate Townhall on Monday, Sept. 19 to give you a chance to see where each candidate stands when it comes to business in the Hill City.
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
WSET
Parks Automotive Group grows, introduces 'world-class' Parks Luxury of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Parks Automotive Group announced the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke on Thursday. Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, the group said these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WSET
Be a Part of Lynchburg History with the Virginia 10 Miler!
Thousands of people will soon be taking to the streets of the Hill City as part of the Virginia 10 Miler. Emily chats with the race director about the long history of this race, this year's plan for the 10 Miler, the 4 Miler run and walk, and the plans for the Amazing Mile Children's Run!
WSET
UVA joins Virginia schools in offering one-time credit to keep in-state tuition flat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia Board of Visitors today approved a one-time $690 credit to in-state undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The school said the credit is equivalent to the 4.7% increase in tuition that was adopted in 2021 for this academic year. Tuition...
WSET
Virginia Career Works speaks on Lynchburg area economy after the pandemic
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — According to Virginia Career Works, the Lynchburg area's economy is in a good place right now, but the amount of people in the workforce is not as high as it used to be. Tim Saunders, the Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works...
WSET
Lynchburg City Council votes to name Lakeside Drive bridge after Rosel and Elliot Schewel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council voted to name the Lakeside Drive Bridge over the Blackwater creek in honor of Lynchburg philanthropists, Rosel and Elliot Schewel. The resolution read in part, "Rosel and Elliot Schewel dedicated their lives to the betterment of the City of Lynchburg and...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
WSLS
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
WSET
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
WDBJ7.com
Yokohama Tire Corporation reaches tentative agreement with workers threatening to strike
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yokohama Tire Corporation in Salem reached a tentative agreement on Friday with workers who were threatening to go on strike. On Friday afternoon, workers protested outside the factory gates, but were not officially on strike. Workers were calling for the company to maintain wages, benefits and safety precautions.
WHSV
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
WSET
Are you voting for midterms? Here's what Lynchburg says you need to know for early voting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, early voting begins next Friday for the November general election and there are different options to vote. The Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Lynchburg will hold a general election on Tuesday, November 8 for the House of Representatives for Congressional District 5 and for the At-Large City Council race.
WSET
'Fully-restored:' All Amtrak trains running as planned as freight rail strike averted
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Train commuters can breathe a little after a deal was reached to avoid a freight rail strike. Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods said, "Amtrak has fully restored service and all trains will depart from their origins today (Friday)." She said for Lynchburg and Danville customers, the...
WSET
Lynchburg railroad crossing to temporarily close while crews repair rail defect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A railroad crossing will be closing temporarily in the Hill City for crews to make repairs. On Tuesday, September 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the railroad crossing at Concord Turnpike will be temporarily closed to all traffic in order to allow crews from CSX to repair a rail defect.
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
High-tech devices were used to steal bank info from ATMs across Virginia
A Romanian man lead a conspiracy in Virginia to steal bank information using high-tech devices on ATMs.
WSLS
Campbell County schools closer to opening new school after facing supply chain issues
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – It’s all hands on deck to complete the new Rustburg Middle School, which we’re told is the first secondary school built in Campbell County in 40 years. Clif Tweedy, deputy Campbell County administrator, said the current building located next door is falling apart.
