Amherst, VA

Appomattox Town Council approves logo

The Town of Appomattox has a new logo, which was approved Monday at the Appomattox Town Council meeting. Council members discussed the Town of Appomattox logo, which was presented in four versions, each slightly different. There was a lively discussion in an effort to select the best representative for the Town of Appomattox.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Town Hall: Get to know your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Midterm Elections are approaching quickly and it is almost time to vote for your 2022 Lynchburg City Council candidates. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is holding a Candidate Townhall on Monday, Sept. 19 to give you a chance to see where each candidate stands when it comes to business in the Hill City.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Parks Automotive Group grows, introduces 'world-class' Parks Luxury of Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Parks Automotive Group announced the Grand Opening of Parks Luxury of Roanoke including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke on Thursday. Previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group, the group said these three dealerships will provide a premium, upscale buying experience to match...
ROANOKE, VA
Amherst, VA
Government
City
Amherst, VA
Local
Virginia Government
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
WSET

Be a Part of Lynchburg History with the Virginia 10 Miler!

Thousands of people will soon be taking to the streets of the Hill City as part of the Virginia 10 Miler. Emily chats with the race director about the long history of this race, this year's plan for the 10 Miler, the 4 Miler run and walk, and the plans for the Amazing Mile Children's Run!
LYNCHBURG, VA
#Water Treatment
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
STAUNTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA

