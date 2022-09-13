ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Herald and News

Enthusiasts puzzle over how to save Oregon’s museum of gaming

Bryan Fosmire used to be a regular at Oregon’s Interactive Museum of Gaming and Puzzlery. Today the 28-year-old mechanical engineer plays games like “Terraforming Mars” at his dining room table in Dundee. But the museum gave him a different, richer place to indulge his love of games.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Rediscovering Oregon’s lost Skyline Trail

Bob Koscik gets onto his hands and knees and crawls under a fallen tree. He turns and watches as his daughter, Eva Berk, scrambles onto a log and then leaps down onto the back of another downed log. “This is what we call the dance of the Skyline,” Bob jokes.
OREGON STATE
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Can we live with wildfires?

Nearly 20 years ago the Biscuit fire burned across half a million acres in Southern Oregon. It also exposed a college sophomore to the controversy, science, and politics at play during and after the blaze. That student was Trip Jennings who assembled a team to grapple with the complex debate...
EAGLE CREEK, OR
Herald and News

2 from Oregon dead in southeast Idaho small plane crash

PRESTON, Idaho. (AP) — Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
BOISE, ID
kqennewsradio.com

Violent suspect believed to be in Oregon

Oregon State Police is on the lookout for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and traveling into southeast Oregon as of Wednesday morning. OSP was advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. Wednesday that it was in pursuit of a suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada.
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon

Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: New Wolf Fam Alert, Oregon Landlords Can Raise Rent by 15 Percent, and Another Perspective on Perspectives

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Things are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters

“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
BEND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Emergency Management emphasizes the need for Oregonians to Prepare for Disasters

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Emergency Management) People in Oregon continue to feel the impacts of a changing climate, through larger wildfires, hotter days, intense storms and worsening drought conditions. These recurring events, coupled with the ever-present threat of a 9.0+ magnitude Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and a resulting tsunami, emphasize the urgent need for everyone in the state to be prepared. September is National Preparedness Month, and the state’s theme – Plan Today. Ready Tomorrow. – urges everyone to take active steps to plan and prepare today to be ready for future emergencies and disasters.
OREGON STATE
KXL

A Potentially Severe Flu Season Predicted In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon could be in a for a severe flu season. Kaiser Permanente’s Chief of Infection Disease, Dr. Katie Sharff, says that prediction is based on several factors. That includes an aggressive flu season in the Southern Hemisphere, “This year I’m really anxious about flu season,...
OREGON STATE

