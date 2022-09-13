Read full article on original website
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
KGW
Why was Oregon's last coal-fired power plant shut down?
The coal power plant in Boardman, Ore. was demolished on Sept. 15, 2022. But why was it shut down in the first place?
Herald and News
Enthusiasts puzzle over how to save Oregon’s museum of gaming
Bryan Fosmire used to be a regular at Oregon’s Interactive Museum of Gaming and Puzzlery. Today the 28-year-old mechanical engineer plays games like “Terraforming Mars” at his dining room table in Dundee. But the museum gave him a different, richer place to indulge his love of games.
Herald and News
Rediscovering Oregon’s lost Skyline Trail
Bob Koscik gets onto his hands and knees and crawls under a fallen tree. He turns and watches as his daughter, Eva Berk, scrambles onto a log and then leaps down onto the back of another downed log. “This is what we call the dance of the Skyline,” Bob jokes.
Herald and News
Manhunt nabs fugitive wanted in multi-state crime spree in remote Oregon mountains
A man who led police in multiple states, including Oregon, on a series of dramatic pursuits after allegedly going on a crime spree in Utah and Nevada, has been apprehended. The Oregon State Police said Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, was nabbed Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Warner Mountains area of the Fremont National Forest near Lakeview.
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Can we live with wildfires?
Nearly 20 years ago the Biscuit fire burned across half a million acres in Southern Oregon. It also exposed a college sophomore to the controversy, science, and politics at play during and after the blaze. That student was Trip Jennings who assembled a team to grapple with the complex debate...
Herald and News
2 from Oregon dead in southeast Idaho small plane crash
PRESTON, Idaho. (AP) — Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
kqennewsradio.com
Violent suspect believed to be in Oregon
Oregon State Police is on the lookout for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and traveling into southeast Oregon as of Wednesday morning. OSP was advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. Wednesday that it was in pursuit of a suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada.
mybasin.com
Air quality advisory extended for parts of central and northeast Oregon
Location: Baker, Deschutes, northern Klamath, northern Lake, eastern Lane, Union, Wallowa counties. End date: Friday, Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend. Smoke source: Cedar Creek and Double Mountain fires. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency extended an air quality advisory Wednesday...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
SNAP food lost due to power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations will be replaced
SNAP recipients whose food spoiled during the recent public safety power shutoffs or wildfire evacuations can request replacement food.
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: New Wolf Fam Alert, Oregon Landlords Can Raise Rent by 15 Percent, and Another Perspective on Perspectives
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Things are looking...
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Emergency Management emphasizes the need for Oregonians to Prepare for Disasters
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Emergency Management) People in Oregon continue to feel the impacts of a changing climate, through larger wildfires, hotter days, intense storms and worsening drought conditions. These recurring events, coupled with the ever-present threat of a 9.0+ magnitude Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and a resulting tsunami, emphasize the urgent need for everyone in the state to be prepared. September is National Preparedness Month, and the state’s theme – Plan Today. Ready Tomorrow. – urges everyone to take active steps to plan and prepare today to be ready for future emergencies and disasters.
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
kezi.com
Governor Kate Brown requests federal emergency declaration for Oregon wildfires
SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown has sent a formal request to the office of President Joe Biden for the president to declare a federal emergency due to the wildfires burning thousands of acres in Oregon. If granted, the state of emergency will allow the governor to request federal assistance in handling the fire.
KXL
A Potentially Severe Flu Season Predicted In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon could be in a for a severe flu season. Kaiser Permanente’s Chief of Infection Disease, Dr. Katie Sharff, says that prediction is based on several factors. That includes an aggressive flu season in the Southern Hemisphere, “This year I’m really anxious about flu season,...
