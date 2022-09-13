Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Donald Trump potentially snubbed for the Queen's funeral after the Bidens receive two invites
Joe and Jill Biden won't be bringing a US delegation to the Queen's funeral, CNN reported. It means that the potential for Biden to invite former presidents — such as Trump — has closed off. A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately confirm whether he had been invited.
Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage
As the walls continue to close in on Donald Trump Mike Pence wants to distance himself. The twice-impeached former president, 76, is currently being investigated for allegedly obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act (as he reportedly took classified documents home with him), and Pence, 63, is appearing to keep his lips sealed on the matter as much as possible.
Donald Trump's Favorite Newspaper Turns on Him
The New York Post said that many voters in 2020 were sick of Trump's "self-indulgent" behavior and Republicans must move on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden Restarts Tradition Abandoned During Trump's Tenure: Why Obamas Are Arriving At White House On Wednesday
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, the Associated Press reported. U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will host the couple on Wednesday. This would restart a tradition that was discontinued during...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ann Coulter Accuses Conservative Media of 'Lying' About Trump's Popularity
Coulter equated Trump's most loyal supporters to followers of the Grateful Dead, following him from place to place and "listening to the same songs."
Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago
Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
Trump posts bizarre Truth Social tribute to Ken Starr for helping him fight the ‘mentally sick’
Donald Trump posted a bizarre tribute following the death of Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton. “I just learned that the great and brilliant Ken Starr has, sadly, passed away,” Mr Trump said on his platform Truth Social. “He was a true American Patriot who loved our Country and the Law. I so appreciated his support and his thoughts that our cause against fascists and other mentally sick people in our Country is just. He will be greatly missed. Melania and I send our warmest condolences to his wonderful family.”
'Strikingly different': White House portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama could start trend
An artist known for his photorealistic oil paintings created the official White House portrait of former President Barack Obama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump supported a failed plot to replace Jared Kushner with Steve Bannon to lead 2020 campaign, Navarro book says
Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro detailed efforts to remove Jared Kushner from his role helping Trump seek re-election.
Donald Trump reportedly kept hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago – as it happened
Florida and New York go to the polls as Democrats seek to defend their congressional majority in November
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fox News host defends FBI’s Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Fox News host Steve Doocy dismissed a co-presenter's claim that the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was "random." “Obviously, out on the campaign trail, some people at town halls are saying, 'Why did you guys blow it so badly on COVID and stuff like that?'” Doocy said on Fox and Friends on Thursday, referring to the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic and efforts to boost Democratic candidates before November. “And now they have got an answer: 'Mistakes were made. But we have reset it.' Joe Biden’s administration made the mistake, but Joe Biden’s administration is going to save us all. So that’s the new midterm thinking. … All that stuff is just spin for the midterms.”
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
Trump-endorsed Arizona elections hopeful accuses Pence of attempted 'coup'
Arizona's Republican secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem accused former Vice President Mike Pence of attempting to orchestrate a "coup" to unseat former President Donald Trump.
Opinion: Trump Is Now Scrambling for an Effective Strategy—He Is No Longer Protected by the Presidency!
"Facing serious legal peril in the documents investigation, the former president has turned to his old playbook of painting himself as persecuted amid legal and political stumbles." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer.
Trump announces back-to-back rallies in Ohio and North Carolina
Former President Donald Trump has announced his next two rallies. He will speak to supporters at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday and will head to the Aero Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sept. 23. Scheduled speakers at the Ohio rally include Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Rep....
Comments / 0