Lynchburg, VA

The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
shefinds

Mike Pence Just Spoke To The Media About The DOJ's Investigation Of Donald Trump As Rumors Of A Presidential Run Rage

As the walls continue to close in on Donald Trump Mike Pence wants to distance himself. The twice-impeached former president, 76, is currently being investigated for allegedly obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act (as he reportedly took classified documents home with him), and Pence, 63, is appearing to keep his lips sealed on the matter as much as possible.
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
The Independent

Trump posts bizarre Truth Social tribute to Ken Starr for helping him fight the ‘mentally sick’

Donald Trump posted a bizarre tribute following the death of Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton. “I just learned that the great and brilliant Ken Starr has, sadly, passed away,” Mr Trump said on his platform Truth Social. “He was a true American Patriot who loved our Country and the Law. I so appreciated his support and his thoughts that our cause against fascists and other mentally sick people in our Country is just. He will be greatly missed. Melania and I send our warmest condolences to his wonderful family.”
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Fox News host defends FBI’s Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

Fox News host Steve Doocy dismissed a co-presenter's claim that the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was "random." “Obviously, out on the campaign trail, some people at town halls are saying, 'Why did you guys blow it so badly on COVID and stuff like that?'” Doocy said on Fox and Friends on Thursday, referring to the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic and efforts to boost Democratic candidates before November. “And now they have got an answer: 'Mistakes were made. But we have reset it.' Joe Biden’s administration made the mistake, but Joe Biden’s administration is going to save us all. So that’s the new midterm thinking. … All that stuff is just spin for the midterms.”
The Associated Press

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
