freightwaves.com
Idaho-based carrier sells to Austrian forwarder Berger Logistik
Idaho-based carrier Super T Transport Inc. announced that it has been acquired by Austrian transportation and logistics provider Berger Logistik. Super T said it has sold its shares to the international outfit, which is partly owned by Red Bull. Under the new partnership, Berger Logistik will use Super T to transport products for its energy-drink producing parent.
freightwaves.com
GoBolt launches sustainable small parcel delivery in US, Canada
Toronto-based supply chain technology company GoBolt on Wednesday announced the launch of a sustainable small parcel delivery service in the U.S. and Canada. The service is powered by the company’s growing fleet of electric vehicles, as well as a partnership to offset carbon emissions through sustainability technology firm EcoCart.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Opportunities and Risks From ITC Section 337
Section 337 unfair trade litigation at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC or Commission) poses unique risks for U.S. industrial supply chains. Parties found in violation of Section 337 can be barred from importing goods found to infringe into the United States. ITC remedial orders are not limited to finished products but can include components and raw materials used to assemble products in the United States. It is therefore essential that in-house counsel at U.S. manufacturers understand the nature and scope of the ITC remedial orders in Section 337 investigations, and the potential for those orders to snarl supply chains.
Tree Hugger
Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry
Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
freightwaves.com
Haulio ‘uplifting industry’ in Southeast Asia with digital solutions
In the last few years and since the COVID-19 pandemic, companies within the trucking industry found themselves pivoting and, in some cases, scrambling to combat challenges in staffing, management and delivery. While some companies are embracing the pivot, others are still using more traditional methods of conducting business and remaining...
freightwaves.com
DriverReach aids trucking companies with critical tasks — Taking the Hire Road
Recruiting and retention is incredibly important in any industry but especially in one with high turnover rates like trucking. The American Trucking Associations reported that large fleets averaged an 89% driver turnover rate in March 2021. That number has since grown and is now in the 90% range. DriverReach sees...
freightwaves.com
Rail machinists and mechanics reject tentative labor agreement, but two others ratify theirs
Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) have voted to reject the tentative labor agreement brokered by labor and freight rail representatives, less than two days before a potential strike by members of two of the largest rail unions who are still at the negotiating table.
Gap Inc. Supply Chain Exec Explains Clothing Giant’s Logistics Play
It took a little over 50 years, but the doors to Gap Inc.’s logistics network are now open. The multi-brand retailer—parent to its namesake, along with Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—has soft launched what it’s calling GPS Platform Services by Gap Inc., opening up its omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing, parcel shipping and reverse logistics services to companies outside its portfolio. “We built a pretty robust automated supply chain that we think offers Gap Inc. a competitive advantage in the form of cost and service,” said Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. head of supply chain for fulfillment and procurement. “So, the thought of offering...
freightwaves.com
Trimble to shut down TMS provider Kuebix
Just two years after acquiring Kuebix in a $200 million deal, Trimble said it will shut down the transportation management system provider. Kuebix will be entirely shuttered by the end of 2025 as Trimble pivots to Engage Lane, a recently launched transportation procurement platform, company officials said. “We are pivoting...
freightwaves.com
Spanish billionaire just bet big on US logistics
U.S. logistics just got its next big investor from abroad. Spanish billionaire textile tycoon Amancio Ortega, the founder of clothing brands Inditex and Zara, revealed on Tuesday that his family investment company Pontegadea had purchased five logistics warehouses in the U.S. totaling about $722 million, Bloomberg reported. Spanish newspaper El...
voguebusiness.com
Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
USDA funds effort to store more carbon in New England forests
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding a major push to try to store more carbon in New England's forests. The agency said Wednesday that the New England Climate-Smart Forest Partnership Project will include large commercial producers as well as small woodlot owners with a goal of storing more carbon in forests. The project could receive as much as $30 million.
freightwaves.com
Parallel Systems’ autonomous rail initiative moving to the next phase
LONG BEACH, Calif. — With testing of its Mark 1 prototype complete, Parallel Systems has turned to building and testing the next iteration of its autonomous rail initiative. And at the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) annual meeting here, Parallel CEO Matt Soule said the startup’s goal is not just to make existing rail capacity autonomous and battery-powered. It is to displace trucks on some short-haul to medium-haul lanes, with a particular focus on staying ahead of gains being made in autonomous trucking.
Phys.org
New study cracks the code to increasing grain size and reducing chalkiness in rice
Improving the yield of rice grains and enhancing their appearance is a key standpoint for rice cultivation. Now, a group of researchers from China have identified a gene variant present in wild rice that controls the length, width, and chalkiness of rice grains. The introduction of this variant, called gl9, could help in the breeding of new rice varieties with high grain yields and a desirable appearance.
freightwaves.com
Class I railroads work to quickly resume operations
The U.S. operations of the Class I railroads are working to resume operations “immediately” now that a deal has been reached to avoid a strike by union members on Friday. Two of the largest labor unions — those representing locomotive engineers and train conductors — reached an eleventh-hour tentative agreement with the railroads. The agreement, announced early Thursday, averts a strike that could have begun as early as just after midnight Friday.
freightwaves.com
Nikola whistleblower enriched by short seller may get millions more
Paul Lackey worked as a contractor for Nikola in the early days of the electric truck company. On the witness stand in Trevor Milton’s fraud trial this week, he spoke of a founder more interested in making money than cleaning up the environment. But Lackey wasn’t exactly a dream...
freightwaves.com
Railroads wind down some operations; White House eyes options to move freight
The U.S.-based Class I railroads have been taking steps this week to prepare for a potential strike by union members after midnight Friday by embargoing security-sensitive material and even winding down operations for intermodal and temperature-controlled rail traffic. On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) will close all its gates to...
freightwaves.com
MerQube FreightWaves Supply Chain Tech Index launches
The MerQube FreightWaves Supply Chain Tech Index — the first index to track the performance of the supply chain and logistics industry — was launched today. Companies on the index have a minimum float market cap of $500 million and a minimum average daily value traded of $3 million.
freightwaves.com
Subseasonal trucking market still soft and loose
The U.S. truckload market is still soft, with accepted contract shipments running approximately 5.5% lower than the year-ago period, and loose, as only 5.5% of contract truckload tenders are being rejected by carriers. When market conditions are favorable to carriers, they reject more contracted freight and deploy their assets in...
