Larry Brown Sports

Raiders signing controversial defender

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
FanSided

Perrion Winfrey appears to be in the dog house for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without Perrion Winfrey on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns revealed on Friday that rookie Perrion Winfrey was sent home and didn’t practice due to a violation of team rules. Winfrey, who had a mediocre debut against the Carolina Panthers, was expected to be a major player on the defensive line as a rookie, but the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma is not off to a good start.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz upgraded on Thursday's injury report

The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice on Thursday and it appears that three of their starters are on their way to returning to action or returning to a regular role. They released their second injury report of the week Thursday and, after seven players did not practice Wednesday, the number of DNPs was down to only three.
FanSided

FanSided

