Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel Maven
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Raiders signing controversial defender
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut
While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to answer what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game.
Perrion Winfrey appears to be in the dog house for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns will likely be without Perrion Winfrey on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns revealed on Friday that rookie Perrion Winfrey was sent home and didn’t practice due to a violation of team rules. Winfrey, who had a mediocre debut against the Carolina Panthers, was expected to be a major player on the defensive line as a rookie, but the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma is not off to a good start.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
J.J. Watt, Zach Ertz upgraded on Thursday's injury report
The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice on Thursday and it appears that three of their starters are on their way to returning to action or returning to a regular role. They released their second injury report of the week Thursday and, after seven players did not practice Wednesday, the number of DNPs was down to only three.
Texans vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: 3 players upgraded
The Houston Texans upgraded the participation status of three players on Thursday’s injury report, the second of three injury reports ahead of the team’s Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Texans upgraded defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) from DNP to limited, defensive lineman Rasheem...
Titans sign former first-rounder to practice squad as Harold Landry insurance
The Tennessee Titans’ defense lost a major piece when Harold Landry tore his ACL before the start of the season. In his absence, this unit has looked drastically different. The Titans’ defense, specifically against the run, is typically one of the best in the NFL. Last season, they allowed just 82 rushing yards per game. This was the lowest mark in the NFL.
The 49ers fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears was mightily disappointing. The 49ers were heavy favorites against a very weak Bears squad, but they ended up struggling mightily on offense throughout the game as torrential downpours made life difficult for both sides. Still, the weather cannot be used as an excuse to lose against a team as bad as the Bears.
Oklahoma, Texas A&M on upset alert in College Football Week 3
On the eve of College Football Week 3, here’s a look at three teams that should be on upset alert heading into the weekend. It’s getting even harder to categorize what’s an upset in college football. Take Texas A&M football and Miami for instance. The Hurricanes are...
