ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia teachers express severe burnout in new survey

By Archith Seshadri
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3GcV_0huBEPM000

ATLANTA (WJBF) — The Georgia Association of Educators says a new report outlines the growing list of concerns teachers have in Georgia.

A recent poll that surveyed 5,000 Georgia teachers says that 3 out of 10 teachers would leave the profession in the next five years because of teacher burnout.

“We have known about teacher shortages for years especially special education, math and science for years,” said Lisa Morgan, President of Georgia Association of Educators.

Some Georgia teachers say low pay, limited freedom in curriculum and lucrative opportunities in nearby states are key factors for leaving the profession

ALSO ON WJBF: Augusta Tech grant helping to recruit more women in STEM

“Part of that is because obviously of the pandemic, it is also what has been happening over the lack of respect,” Morgan said. “That’s adding to the shortage here in Georgia.”

The Georgia DOE is working with state lawmakers to make sure teachers are well supported including a $5,000 teacher pay raise as well as reducing the state-mandated tests but said more work needs to be done.

“States are robbing other states of teachers and Georgia is not exempt from that,” said Raymond Pierce, President of Southern Education Foundation.

“One of the things lawmakers can do is look beyond just pay. Beginning teachers in Georgia make $39,092 – which is less than Tennessee, Alaska, Florida, Mississippi,” Morgan said.

ALSO ON WJBF: Augusta University losing 26 degree programs

The Georgia Association of Educators said the mental health toll of the pandemic is also driving teachers out. State lawmakers will reconvene at the Georgia State Capitol for the 2023 legislative in January, with education and healthcare forming the bulk of the budget.

Gov. Brian Kemp released his K-12 policy this week including what he would do to help Georgia teachers if he’s re-elected:

“Throughout my first term, we have made historic strides when it comes to education in Georgia. We passed the largest teacher pay raise in state history, a Teacher Pipeline legislative package focused on getting more qualified educators into the workforce, reduced high-stakes testing, and have used Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to ensure teachers and schools have the resources to create a safe and successful learning environment. If I am honored to continue serving, I’ll continue to champion policies to support Georgia’s educators as they partner with us to build a safer, stronger Georgia.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Government
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Media Credentials Application now open for Georgia Senatorial Debate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Nexstar Georgia Senatorial Debate with candidates incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and Hershel Walker (R) will have availability for media representatives during the live event scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.  If you would like to receive media credentials to enter, please fill out the following form. We ask you to please […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

South Ga. peanut harvest underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
WJBF

A month out, Warnock-Walker debate drawing a lot of attention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One month from today, the Georgia Senate candidates will meet on a debate stage in Savannah. The Oct. 14th debate will be sponsored by Nexstar Media Inc. – WRBL’s parent company. It will be televised statewide.. The focus has shifted from wondering if Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker […]
SAVANNAH, GA
13WMAZ

State of Georgia cuts more than 200 low-enrollment degree programs

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Board of Regents has discontinued more than 200 low-enrollment degree programs in Georgia universities, including some right here in Central Georgia. Bachelor of Arts degrees in English, economics, and Master of Arts degrees in teaching history all made the list of discontinued programs at Fort Valley State University, but its provost says it is only making room for better.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan

STATHAM, Ga. (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that he wants Georgia to provide grants to school districts to help students catch up on what they might have missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expand the number of school counselors, encourage teacher aides to become full-fledged teachers and pass a law requiring school […] The post After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Burnout#K12#Augusta Tech#Augusta University
valdostatoday.com

Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022

ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
GEORGIA STATE
pickensprogress.com

New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
41nbc.com

Georgia National Fair implements new clear bag policy

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fairgrounds is implementing a new clear bag policy. Any bag bigger than a wallet must be clear to enter the park. Bags can be brought from home or you can buy a Georgia National Fairgrounds bag for $10. Fair organizers say the...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy