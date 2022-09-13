The Tulsa Police Department is dealing with staffing shortages at the same time our city is seeing an increase in violence, according to Chief Wendell Franklin. Franklin said the community has become not only more aggressive with each other but against Tulsa Police Officers as well. Franklin said there have been 55 homicides in the city of Tulsa so far this year as compared to last year's total of 64.

