Read full article on original website
Related
Phone scam claiming to be Tulsa County deputies targeting medical professionals
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warning people about a phone scam that's currently targeting medical professionals
Tulsa police homicide solve rate ranks among top in U.S.
Tulsa is no stranger to violent crime, but the police department's solve rate for deadly crimes ranks among the top in the U.S.
Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.
Tulsa police investigate man shot and killed in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 9/15/2022 11:50 p.m.: Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said a 30-year-old man shot Thursday morning near the Admiral Twin Drive-In has died. Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot about a block away from the Admiral Twin Drive-In Thursday morning. Police say a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting
Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Asking Other Victims To Come Forward After Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Tulsa Police said a man who was arrested for exposing himself to at least five women, confessed to doing the same thing to several more people over the last year. Detectives are asking other victims to come forward. Rolando Segovia was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with five counts...
Arrest warrant issued months after a Tulsa woman’s death ruled a homicide
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been filed months after the death of a Tulsa woman. Juan Blanco is wanted on charges of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Blanco was dating the victim, Jackie Littrell. Littrell initially went to Tulsa’s Hillcrest hospital in June, complaining of abdominal pain.
news9.com
2 More Arrests Made In Connection To Shooting Death At Tulsa's 'Center of the Universe'
Tulsa police made two more arrests in connection to a deadly July shooting at the Center of the Universe. Officers arrested Taylon Orr around 6 p.m. Wednesday and Justin Person Thursday morning. Investigators believe Orr and four others were involved in the murder of Serenity McAdoo at the downtown Tulsa landmark. This makes five total arrests related to the shooting. Police previously arrested Isaac Harvey and Ronyelle Overstreet for murder and Dusty Stevens on a weapons charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Human Services announces grant to help in childcare deserts
Thirty-four of the state's 77 counties are considered a childcare desert which means there aren't enough licensed childcare providers to meet the needs of working families.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Chief Says Department Faces Staff Shortages, Increase In Violent Crimes
The Tulsa Police Department is dealing with staffing shortages at the same time our city is seeing an increase in violence, according to Chief Wendell Franklin. Franklin said the community has become not only more aggressive with each other but against Tulsa Police Officers as well. Franklin said there have been 55 homicides in the city of Tulsa so far this year as compared to last year's total of 64.
news9.com
Tulsa City Council Waives Security Fee For PGA Championship; Mayor Bynum Voices Support
TULSA, Okla. - One estimate shows the that PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills had a $157 million economic impact on the city of Tulsa. On Wednesday, the Tulsa City Council voted to waive a big part of the security fee for the Championship. Mayor G.T. Bynum joined News...
KWCH.com
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County. Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Oklahoma's First Public Health Vending Machine Is Available In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A new type of vending machine is now in Tulsa. It offers safe sex kits, sterile syringes and a drug that stops drug overdoses. It's the first of its kind in Oklahoma. News On 6's Ryan Gillin joined us live to tell us why a Tulsa organization...
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
Local nonprofit offers clean syringes, condoms, Narcan through unique vending machine
TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit organization has a new way to help save lives. Health Outreach Prevention and Education, also known as HOPE, has a new vending machine that sells items like clean syringes, condoms, and the overdose reversing drug, Narcan. “HOPE’s mission is to help to reduce...
Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford. Tulsa...
news9.com
Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust
Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tulsa fire investigators search for person of interest following dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest after a fire was sparked in Tulsa. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a building near E. 13th Street and S. 71st. Surveillance cameras captured a man standing near a dumpster as flames spread outward. Investigators...
Tulsa police identify man killed in early morning Tulsa shooting
Officers say the victim was in critical condition and taken to the hospital for his injuries. Since the victim came out of surgery, he is expected to be okay.
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Multiple Women At Tulsa Parks
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to five different women in Midtown. They said the victims were women jogging or walking their dog. Police said Ronaldo Segovia was getting bolder in his crimes and they were getting closer together. They said he did one in Tusa in...
Comments / 2