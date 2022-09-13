ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How could a railroad strike affect the country?

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — A potential railroad strike in the U.S. is already impacting Amtrak riders and may also affect Chicago-area Metra commuters.

Sixty-thousand workers may walk off the job as soon as Friday. Contract negotiations have stalled between unions and some of the largest freight rail companies in the country.

Amtrak has canceled their four longest routes, three of which impact in Chicago. Metra’s Union Pacific and BNSF routes to the north, northwest and west suburbs would be suspended if there is a strike.

The freight rail system carries nearly 30% of the nation’s goods. A trade group estimated that a shutdown would cost the American economy $2 billion per day.

blockclubchicago.org

Northwestern’s $130 Million Bronzeville Clinic, 43 Green And Black-Owned Dispensary Get Key City Backing

GRAND BOULEVARD — A slate of big projects throughout the Near South Side are moving forward after getting key city backing Thursday. The city’s Plan Commission approved proposals for a $130 million Northwestern Medicine outpatient facility in Bronzeville’s Cottage Grove Avenue corridor; the second phase of 43 Green, a transit-oriented, mixed-use project near the Green Line; a Black-owned dispensary in South Loop; and a new residential development.
CHICAGO, IL
