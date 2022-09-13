Fantasy Football: Ollie’s take on Week 2, tip on betting the spread – and winning
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — It was a frightening Week 1 for Fantasy Football, especially if you are an Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers, QB) or Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons, TE) owner.
But try not to panic.
Week 1 has become a glorified preseason game, and it will all even out eventually.Fantasy Football: Ollie’s takes on maximizing your league’s 2022 Draft
Remember, Aaron Rodgers had a terrible Week 1 last season in that 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
If you are struggling at tight end, O.J. Howard from the Houston Texans is available in most leagues.
He went off this past week, with two touchdown receptions.
And finally, a little gambling advice. If you want to add something safe to your card, anytime there is a 9.5-point spread, the under hits 60 percent of the time.
There are currently four games this week that could pay off:
- Bills (-10) vs Titans in Buffalo
- Broncos (-10) vs Texans in Denver
- Rams (-10.5) vs Falcons in Los Angeles
- Packers (-9.5) vs Bears in Green Bay
So, good luck and remember to always tip your bartender.
Oliver Stevenson is a bartender at MRB located at 515 St Philip Street in New Orleans, and a two-time Gold Rush Fantasy Football League champion and co-host of ‘The USFL Show’ podcast. MRB was voted best ‘Bar Food Establishment’ by Where Y’at Magazine in 2021.
