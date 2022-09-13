ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

islandfreepress.org

Waterways Commission navigates new hurdles to schedule fall dredging in Hatteras Inlet

Absent emergency measures, bureaucratic snares could yet again hinder navigational safety in Hatteras Inlet, leaving members of the Dare County Waterways Commission worried about a lackluster fall fishing season because of poor channel conditions. At its first in-person meeting since the Coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, held Monday evening...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Coastal management staff to draft revised septic setbacks

State rules on where septic tanks can be located on oceanfront properties are likely to change in the coming months. The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission Thursday gave the green light to Division of Coastal Management Director Braxton Davis to move ahead with proposed changes to existing rules, including setbacks and permit requirements.
RODANTHE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committees to meet Sept. 29

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will meet jointly by web conference on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Members of the public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. A...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Ocracoke, NC
Ocracoke, NC
islandfreepress.org

Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils

Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to already complex balances...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC 12 to return to off-season speed limits

MANTEO, N.C. – With peak travel season on the Outer Banks now over, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. 12 tomorrow in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties. On Thursday, the speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, as well as […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
#Sea Turtle#The Nest#Excavations
islandfreepress.org

Island Real Estate: Hatteras Island home sales and trends as of September 2022

We have seen lots of changes in the market since the Federal Reserve started rapidly raising their funds rate earlier this year. The average 30-year mortgage has seen an increase from 3.41% in early January to 6.3% as of this writing. This has had a huge impact on sales volume, as buyers are more inclined to wait out the storm and hope for lower rates in the future before buying.
HATTERAS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Special guest to appear at Scuppernong River Festival

Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Kerrigan Brown will be a special guest at the Scuppernong River Festival on October 8 in Columbia in Tyrrell County. She is a 16-year-old student at Cape Fear High School and recently competed in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Dallas. She is an accomplished dancer and is promoting her program “Kind is Cool.”
COLUMBIA, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

New health center coming to Roanoke Island

Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
MANTEO, NC
Courthouse News Service

Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
DARE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort hires SRO for Tiller School

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Police Department hired Officer Scott Bullock as the new school resource officer for the Tiller School, a public charter elementary school in the town. He is a retired Marine with four years of previous law enforcement experience, according to Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette. His...
BEAUFORT, NC
coastalreview.org

GOP leaders tap O’Neal for vacant seat in 6th District

As expected, Republican party leaders in four area counties have nominated former Currituck Commissioner Paul O’Neal to fill the vacant seat in North Carolina’s 6th House District. O’Neal was the only nominee for the vacancy put forward during a meeting of GOP party leaders from Currituck, Dare, Pamlico...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

