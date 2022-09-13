Read full article on original website
Related
islandfreepress.org
Waterways Commission navigates new hurdles to schedule fall dredging in Hatteras Inlet
Absent emergency measures, bureaucratic snares could yet again hinder navigational safety in Hatteras Inlet, leaving members of the Dare County Waterways Commission worried about a lackluster fall fishing season because of poor channel conditions. At its first in-person meeting since the Coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, held Monday evening...
islandfreepress.org
Coastal management staff to draft revised septic setbacks
State rules on where septic tanks can be located on oceanfront properties are likely to change in the coming months. The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission Thursday gave the green light to Division of Coastal Management Director Braxton Davis to move ahead with proposed changes to existing rules, including setbacks and permit requirements.
Division of Marine Fisheries reminds gill net fishermen of observer requirements
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The commercial flounder season opens for mobile gears tomorrow, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding gill net fishermen that an Estuarine Gill Net Permit (EGNP) is required to use anchored gill nets in estuarine waters. The mobile gears season, which includes gill nets, opens at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. […]
islandfreepress.org
Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committees to meet Sept. 29
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will meet jointly by web conference on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Members of the public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandfreepress.org
Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils
Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to already complex balances...
NC 12 to return to off-season speed limits
MANTEO, N.C. – With peak travel season on the Outer Banks now over, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. 12 tomorrow in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties. On Thursday, the speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, as well as […]
islandfreepress.org
N.C. Highway 12 to return to off-season speed limits on Thursday, Sept. 15
With peak travel season on the Outer Banks now over, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will be changing speed limit signs along sections of N.C. 12 tomorrow in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties. On Thursday, the speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo,...
islandfreepress.org
The 18th Annual HICF 5K Race is returning live and in-person for 2022 on October 8
After going virtual in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, one of Hatteras Island’s favorite fall events is returning live and in person this October, with a couple of unique additions to heighten the excitement. The 18th Annual Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation (HICF) 5k Race is set for October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandfreepress.org
Island Real Estate: Hatteras Island home sales and trends as of September 2022
We have seen lots of changes in the market since the Federal Reserve started rapidly raising their funds rate earlier this year. The average 30-year mortgage has seen an increase from 3.41% in early January to 6.3% as of this writing. This has had a huge impact on sales volume, as buyers are more inclined to wait out the storm and hope for lower rates in the future before buying.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Special guest to appear at Scuppernong River Festival
Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Kerrigan Brown will be a special guest at the Scuppernong River Festival on October 8 in Columbia in Tyrrell County. She is a 16-year-old student at Cape Fear High School and recently competed in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Dallas. She is an accomplished dancer and is promoting her program “Kind is Cool.”
outerbanksvoice.com
New health center coming to Roanoke Island
Funded by federal grants, facility designed for underserved communities. A federally qualified health center that integrates care for physical, mental and dental health will open its doors in Manteo within the year, according to Joe Rockenstein, CEO of the Ocracoke and Englehard, N.C. health centers. Due to its funding structure and mission, the clinic will charge fees based on a patient’s income, including both insured and uninsured patients.
Courthouse News Service
Beach towns spar with nonresident property owners at Fourth Circuit
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A Virginia couple urged the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday to revive their claims that a county on North Carolina’s Outer Banks seized their property by barring them from visiting for 45 days during a Covid-19 travel ban. From ramshackle shacks to pastel castles on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
islandfreepress.org
2021-2022 Community Health Needs Assessment presented at Healthcare Task Force meeting
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Director Dr. Sheila Davies presented the 2021-2022 Community Health Needs Assessment at the Town of Manteo’s Healthcare Task Force meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. This comprehensive assessment of the health needs among citizens of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort hires SRO for Tiller School
BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Police Department hired Officer Scott Bullock as the new school resource officer for the Tiller School, a public charter elementary school in the town. He is a retired Marine with four years of previous law enforcement experience, according to Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette. His...
coastalreview.org
GOP leaders tap O’Neal for vacant seat in 6th District
As expected, Republican party leaders in four area counties have nominated former Currituck Commissioner Paul O’Neal to fill the vacant seat in North Carolina’s 6th House District. O’Neal was the only nominee for the vacancy put forward during a meeting of GOP party leaders from Currituck, Dare, Pamlico...
Comments / 0