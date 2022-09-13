Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Leuzinger Bonus
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long...
Girls’ Golf: Wilson Fends Off Millikan At El Dorado Park
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is...
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Wilson Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports...
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Compton, Football
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. It’s been quite a week for the Cabrillo Football program. From the highs of...
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood Football
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long...
COLUMN: The Hard Part of Rooting For a Mid-Major Like Long Beach State
Long Beach State fans, it happened again. Things were going great–the Beach won the Big West Commissioner’s Cup last year for being the best athletics program in the conference. The men’s volleyball team recently won back-to-back national championships, and the university invested in volleyball heavily, making national waves with the hire of alum Tyler Hildebrand to run the women’s volleyball program. And then…it happened again.
Notebook: Long Beach State Basketball Schedules Released
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. Long Beach State basketball fans will have plenty of opportunities to see both men’s and women’s teams with a total of 29 home games at Walter Pyramid coming up this season.
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Millikan, Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started...
Long Beach Women’s Soccer Can’t Catch No. 9 Pepperdine
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23...
Jayon Brown, Playfair Sports Management Sponsor The562’s Long Beach Poly Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Long Beach Poly for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Jackrabbit alum and current Las Vegas Raider Jayon Brown, as well as Playfair Sports Management. Brown graduated from Poly in 2013 after winning a CIF-SS title in 2012, and...
FEATURE: Stephen Barbee is Long Beach Poly Football’s Right Man in the Right Moment
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. It was a difficult couple of weeks to be Stephen Barbee. Sure, the fifth-year Long Beach Poly football coach’s team was winning, picking up big victories...
PHOTOS: St. Anthony vs. Saint Joseph, Girls’ Volleyball
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Girls’ Volleyball is sponsored by The Owen Family.
Early Giving Now Open for Long Beach Gives 2022
For the third consecutive year, The562 is delighted to be participating in Long Beach’s annual “Day of Giving” for nonprofits in our community. Each year, Long Beach Gives raises millions of dollars for local causes in need of support, and The562 is one of them. Early giving...
JuJu Smith-Schuster, JuJu Foundation Sponsor The562’s Long Beach Poly Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Long Beach Poly for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Jackrabbit alum and current Kansas City Chief JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as the JuJu Foundation. Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation join his former teammate at Poly Jayon Brown in sponsoring our coverage .
