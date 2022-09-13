ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Leuzinger Bonus

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Girls’ Golf: Wilson Fends Off Millikan At El Dorado Park

The562's coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Wilson Volleyball

The562's coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs. Compton, Football

The562's coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. It's been quite a week for the Cabrillo Football program. From the highs of...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Lakewood Football

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

COLUMN: The Hard Part of Rooting For a Mid-Major Like Long Beach State

Long Beach State fans, it happened again. Things were going great–the Beach won the Big West Commissioner’s Cup last year for being the best athletics program in the conference. The men’s volleyball team recently won back-to-back national championships, and the university invested in volleyball heavily, making national waves with the hire of alum Tyler Hildebrand to run the women’s volleyball program. And then…it happened again.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Notebook: Long Beach State Basketball Schedules Released

Long Beach State basketball fans will have plenty of opportunities to see both men's and women's teams with a total of 29 home games at Walter Pyramid coming up this season.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Millikan, Girls’ Volleyball

The562's coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach Women’s Soccer Can’t Catch No. 9 Pepperdine

The562's coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562's coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Early Giving Now Open for Long Beach Gives 2022

For the third consecutive year, The562 is delighted to be participating in Long Beach's annual "Day of Giving" for nonprofits in our community. Each year, Long Beach Gives raises millions of dollars for local causes in need of support, and The562 is one of them.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

