Long Beach State fans, it happened again. Things were going great–the Beach won the Big West Commissioner’s Cup last year for being the best athletics program in the conference. The men’s volleyball team recently won back-to-back national championships, and the university invested in volleyball heavily, making national waves with the hire of alum Tyler Hildebrand to run the women’s volleyball program. And then…it happened again.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO