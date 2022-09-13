ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

tipranks.com

Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors

Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Aapl#Apple Stock#Apple Shares#Apple Store#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wedbush#Chinese
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw $9 billion wiped off its Apple stake on Tuesday - as the iPhone maker shed $154 billion of market value in a single day

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw the value of its Apple stake drop by $9 billion on Tuesday. Apple shares fell 6% as stocks tanked, slashing the iPhone maker's market cap by $154 billion. The one-day drop in Apple's market value was the sixth-largest in US stock-market history. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September

Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? This Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy

Home Depot's Q2 performance showed that the consumer remains strong. The company is a profit-generating machine and consistently cash-flow positive. The stock is trading below its historical average price-to-earnings multiple. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble

While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
STOCKS

