Read full article on original website
Related
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
tipranks.com
Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors
Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist
Investors should avoid the S&P 500 in the short term, according to the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities. "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in," Savita Subramanian told CNBC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.6%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion. Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw $9 billion wiped off its Apple stake on Tuesday - as the iPhone maker shed $154 billion of market value in a single day
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw the value of its Apple stake drop by $9 billion on Tuesday. Apple shares fell 6% as stocks tanked, slashing the iPhone maker's market cap by $154 billion. The one-day drop in Apple's market value was the sixth-largest in US stock-market history. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
tipranks.com
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Popped Wednesday Morning
Evidence continues to mount for strong pre-sales of the iPhone 14. One analyst believes this will give way to weakening demand and lower revenue next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
Dividend-paying stocks have outperformed nonpayers for a century. High-yield dividend stocks offer a smart way to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make patient investors a lot richer in the years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Got $1,000? This Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy
Home Depot's Q2 performance showed that the consumer remains strong. The company is a profit-generating machine and consistently cash-flow positive. The stock is trading below its historical average price-to-earnings multiple. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
tipranks.com
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
Comments / 0