ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Catherine Called Birdy review – Lena Dunham’s delightful medieval romp

By Adrian Horton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ovT2_0huBDp4Z00
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey in Catherine Called Birdy

Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham’s thoroughly enjoyable adaptation of the millennial YA classic by Karen Cushman, opens in the mud. Fourteen-year-old Catherine, played with gusto by Game of Thrones’s Bella Ramsey, rolls in the dirt with her village friends, relishing the filth that coats her clothes, her cherubic face, her curtain of dark hair. The year is 1290, in the English shire of Lincoln, and Catherine is about the enter the muck that is adolescence – an indignity and a romp that Dunham, who captured both in the unfairly dismissed HBO series Girls, turns into a delicious treat.

It’s a welcome return for Dunham, whose previous feature as a writer-director this year, Sharp Stick, her first since 2011’s Tiny Furniture, was a strange disappointment. Whereas Sharp Stick’s coming-of-age plot, a mid-twenties sexual awakening, was hobbled by a bizarrely infantilized protagonist, Dunham finds a sweet spot here through Cushman’s flinty, undaunted medieval heroine. Feudal England is not a great place to be a young girl, even if you’re the only daughter of the village lord, but Ramsey’s Catherine has a keen nose for fun – which, in this era, can also double as survival. She stuffs rags soiled with her menstrual blood beneath the outhouse floorboards, lest her father, the feckless spendthrift Lord Rollo (a delightful Andrew Scott) learn that she is marriageable, and thus a solution for his debts. When the suitors arrive, she devises new ways to repulse them: a feral costume, the release of her pet birds, a “salve” of foraged shit.

All this she reports with satisfied glee, and endearing naivete (finding out where children come from and what’s a virgin is a running bit) in her diary, composed for her brother Edward (Archie Renaux), a monk at a local abbey. Said diary, the narration of Cushman’s 1994 novel, becomes one of the more successful voiceovers that I’ve seen, a spirited year-in-the-life in what could be described, favorably, as a 13th-century Eighth Grade. Catherine endures the trials of medieval girlhood – namely, the prospect of a forced marriage as soon as she can bear children – but also the relatable slogs of adolescence from time immemorial: reckoning with one’s period, hopeless crushes, mind-altering jealousy, friend breakups and makeups, recorder lessons.

Catherine detests her father, her slouchy brother Robert (Dean-Charles Chapman, another Thrones veteran and routinely funny here), but she most detests marriage, which she views, rightly, as a trap, particularly after her betrothal to a lecherous, repulsive old lord she calls Shaggy Beard (Paul Kaye). “Men are horribly duplicitous creatures,” she tells her best friend Aelis (Isis Hainsworth), while also swooning over her handsome uncle George (Joe Alwyn), a Crusade survivor with, she notes, remarkably good teeth.

Yet Dunham keeps what could be a depressing journey into enforced hardship for women (see: Thrones, or the historical accuracy excuse for the horrific childbirth death scene in The House of the Dragon) mirthful and light; the specter of what Catherine’s future would be with Shaggy Beard is enough to heighten the stakes of her thrashing against her father’s machinations. It’s also a joke; several scenes in which Catherine bristles against the intentions of adult men made me laugh out loud. The film strikes the right balance of anachronistic history – pop music drops at the emotional moments, a cheeky mention of consent, lived-in dialogue with winks to the murky past (“It’s just been a fortnight since I last washed you,” Catherine’s beloved nursemaid Morwenna (Lesley Sharp, a light) laments when the girl returns from the mud; Catherine waxes poetic about being allowed to attend a hanging.)

The cast, all delightful, recall similar films in period or tone whose comparisons cast Catherine Called Birdy in warmer light. It’s refreshing to see Ramsey, who played Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones, embody another medieval heroine without quite so much gore and gloom; with black, dagger-like eyes and a fierce countenance, she is impossible not to root for. As he did in The Favourite, Alwyn plays a comely, if mostly hapless, supporting character in what borders on light historical farce. Scott imbues the bawdy Lord Rollo with some of the live-wire unpredictability that endeared him as Fleabag’s Hot Priest, without the show’s fourth wall-breaking asides that crashed Netflix’s dreadful, clearly Fleabag-inspired Persuasion adaptation.

Though the midsection drags a bit – this is not a film that needs to be nearly two hours long, especially with a first half that cycled through menstrual rags and pranks on suitors at such a brisk, enjoyable clip – Dunham sticks the landing in a smart departure from the book, one that involves more choice than circumstance, not just for Catherine but for those who love her. The world is not kind to women – a point made a bit too on the nose by one gratuitous “woman are people too!” speech from Catherine – but the film, thankfully, is kind to its audience and its protagonist. In Dunham’s hands, the throughline of enduring and discovering one’s worth, however historically imagined, is at once a comfort and a lark.

  • Catherine Called Birdy is screening at the Toronto film festival; it will be released in US and UK cinemas on 23 September and available on Prime Video on 7 October.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The P Word review – an irresistible romance and so much more

The P Word is a love story with shades of When Harry Met Sally: it has the same awkward will-they won’t-they friendship, cuteness and big dose of schmaltz. But Waleed Akhtar’s duologue is ingeniously so much more: a consciousness-raising play about homophobic persecution, racism within the gay community and Britain’s hostile asylum system. These issues do not feel fully enough explored in the play’s short duration (80 minutes) but neither are they welded on or shouted out – at least until the very final moment.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdy
Person
Karen Cushman
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Dean Charles Chapman
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Lena Dunham
The Guardian

Goodnight Mommy review – Naomi Watts can’t save tepid horror remake

There’s an overwhelming lack of necessity to Amazon’s existentially pointless remake of the sleek Austrian horror Goodnight Mommy, a film that melted its chilly atmosphere with an overheated and overfamiliar last act twist. Without the fine, frightening direction of aunt-nephew duo Veronika Fran and Severin Fiala, we’re left with very little, a slick but soulless little movie that should appease neither fans of the original nor newcomers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Film Star#English#Lincoln#Hbo#Tiny Furniture
The Guardian

I’m an expert in crowd behaviour – don’t be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen

Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

We are all losers in the ‘woke v racist’ Little Mermaid culture war

The worst thing about the state of the culture wars is that it requires us to formulate opinions about things that absolutely do not deserve them. Exhibit A is Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. By all accounts, this isn’t really a film that deserves to take up a lot of anyone’s brain power. It’s an old story, retold using technology that will date much faster than traditional animation, and in any other age it would be in cinemas for four weeks, gently fizzle out and never be thought of ever again.
MOVIES
The Guardian

My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters

My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
IMMIGRATION
NME

What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

444K+
Followers
101K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy