Hear from the candidates at Q&A forums at San Joaquin Delta College

Community members will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates seeking to represent San Joaquin County in advance of the upcoming Nov. 8 elections at a series of three forums to be held at San Joaquin Delta College.

"We wanted to better serve and educate the community and give them an opportunity to see who they are voting for," said Betty Wilson, executive director of the Business Council of San Joaquin County. "We want people to learn more about what the candidates stand for and how it (the election) will impact their lives on a daily basis."

The Business Council is one of about 10 organizations that have partnered to put on the forums.

Take our survey: What do you see as the biggest issues heading into the November midterm vote?

They also include: The Stockton Record; League of Women Voters; Delta College; University of the Pacific; Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce; California State; Stanislaus; and the Hispanic, Asian and African American chambers of commerce.

The forums will be moderated with the candidates giving opening statements and then answers to questions presented by panelists.

The events will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 21 and 28 in the South Forum at Delta college.

The forums also will be live-streamed for those interested in participating but unable to attend in person.

Candidate Forum Schedule

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14

To watch the livestream, visit: deltacollege-edu.zoom.us/j/97224873354

California State Assembly, District 13

Carlos Villapudua and Veronica Vargas

San Joaquin County Supervisor, District 2

Elbert Holman and Paul Canepa

Stockton City Council

Michele Padilla and Sol Jobrack

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21

To watch the livestream, visit: deltacollege-edu.zoom.us/j/91763322156

San Joaquin County Supervisor, District 4

Steven Ding and Steve Colangelo

6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

To watch the livestream, visit: deltacollege-edu.zoom.us/j/97798903903

Stockton Unified School District races

Areas 2, 5, 6, and 7

Parking is free at Delta. For more information, visit: bit.ly/SJDCForums2022

