Man who sold display firework that killed Mt. Healthy man in 2020 facing 10 years in prison

A man who illegally sold the display firework that killed a Mount Healthy man the night of the Fourth of July two years ago has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Paul Eberhard, 66, of Shelbyville, Indiana, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Cincinnati to distributing explosive materials to a person without a permit or license.

The investigation began after 63-year-old Glenn Powell was killed after being struck in the head, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, by a display firework in the early morning hours of July 5, 2020.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. He had purchased the firework from Eberhard.

The U.S. Attorney's Office described it as a large firework typically used in public displays.

As part of Eberhard's permit through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he couldn't distribute explosive materials to anyone who didn't have an ATF license or permit. Despite that, officials said, he sold the firework to Powell, who didn't have a license or permit.

Eberhard faces up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2021. The investigation involved the Mount Healthy, North College Hill and Shelbyville, Indiana, police departments, as well as bomb squads from the Hamilton County and Butler County sheriff's offices.