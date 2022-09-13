ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the roads again: Pueblo West metro board discusses road repair

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
Details of how Pueblo County would maintain about 345 miles of Pueblo West roads began to emerge Monday as the Pueblo West Metro Board discussed a draft agreement that will solidify how revenue from a 1% sales tax would be spent if the ballot measure gets voter approval Nov. 8.

Pueblo West voters will be asked a third time to approve a ballot measure that will allow the collection of a 1-cent sales tax for road maintenance in the district where growing pains have put pressure on infrastructure. Similar ballot questions were defeated in 2014 and 2018.

If approved by voters, up to $5 million annually will be collected by the Pueblo West Metro District for maintaining, repairing and improving roads and associated stormwater features in Pueblo West. The district would, in turn, transfer those funds to Pueblo County “probably on a quarterly basis,” said Carolyn Steffl, attorney for the district, so the county could perform the work.

The new agreement between the county and the district would outline the need for “additional funding from the county because the sales tax alone will not be enough,” Steffl said.

“We are planning to invest millions of dollars above and beyond what (sales tax) revenue sources are coming in,” said Garrison Ortiz, Pueblo County Commission chair. “If you (Pueblo West residents) really want to see some monumental progress, there will be much better service with this (sales tax) revenue stream’s help.”

Historically, the county helped Pueblo West fund road maintenance by sharing state highway user tax funds collected through gas, license and registration sales. However, after years of being harangued by residents about the condition of the roads in Pueblo West, the metro district board voted last November to allow Pueblo County to take over maintenance of all roads in the district by November 2026.

The county would be financially able to take over the road maintenance starting Jan. 1 if the sales tax measure passes, Ortiz said.

Steffl said a new agreement between the county and the district also would outline the formation of a five-person resident oversight committee. The group would look at how the tax revenue is spent and report findings to the public to ensure the funds are spent as promised.

The citizen’s advisory group will be “a really big deal,” Ortiz said, allowing citizens to “really get into the weeds” of the finances and how the money is spent.

“It’s not just asphalt, it's drainage and bar ditches, culverts and curb and gutter,” Ortiz said.

The ballot measure will call for a 10-year sunset on the sales tax and it would expire on Dec. 31, 2032. A more detailed contract between the county and district is expected to be voted on at the metro board’s 5 p.m. meeting on Sept. 26, at its new permanent board meeting room at 356 S. McCulloch, room 103.

In other business Monday, the board approved a 25-page construction management contract between the district and Nunn Construction and architects HB&A LLC to oversee the design and construction of the 8,000 square-foot Pueblo West Fire Station 2. It will be located near Katmando’s General Store, 607 S. McCulloch Blvd., and will serve the southwest region of Pueblo West.

The contract calls for the preliminary design and cost estimates — expected to be in the $3.5 million range — to be outlined first.

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps.

