ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Championship roundup: Sheffield United extend lead at top with late win

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXoYy_0huBC1Qd00
Reda Khadra slots in Sheffield United’s late winner at Swansea.

The Sheffield United manager, Paul Heckingbottom, praised his substitutes Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra after their late impact produced a 1-0 victory at Swansea. Brewster and Khadra combined in the fourth minute of stoppage time to extend the Blades’ lead at the top of the Championship to four points.

The former Swansea loanee Brewster set up Khadra and the on-loan German kept his composure to score his first Sheffield United goal. “You’ve got to make the most of them when you win a game like that, we’re going to enjoy it,” said Heckingbottom.

Jon Dahl Tomasson hailed the togetherness of Blackburn as they put in a complete team performance to ease past Watford 2-0. Rovers’ dominance was turned into three points with first Blackburn goals for Ryan Hedges, who converted a Tyrhys Dolan cross late in the first half, and Dominic Hyam when he volleyed in at the far post to settle the game in the 82nd minute.

“It was a fantastic result,” Tomasson said. “I think if you look at the first 10 minutes, we had three shots on goal, we were creating chances, we were dominant in the first half, and scored a great goal with one or two touches, against a side who should be one of the favourites to go up. They have plenty of good players who have played Premier League. It should be difficult to come to Ewood Park. You saw that spirit and togetherness.”

Huddersfield’s head coach, Danny Schofield, admitted he was feeling the pressure after his side’s latest setback, a 2-1 home defeat by Wigan. The Terriers suffered their sixth defeat in eight league games to remain second bottom of the table, ahead of only Coventry, who have played three games fewer.

“This job comes with a lot of pressure,” Schofield admitted. “When you’re not winning games, when you’re losing games, the pressure’s mounting, and I take full responsibility for that.” When asked whether he felt his job was at risk, Schofield added: “I can’t really answer that question, that’s for somebody else to decide.”

Steve Morison does not feel Middlesbrough’s second-half revival should detract from the quality of his Cardiff side’s display in their 3-2 win at the Riverside. Cardiff produced easily their best 45 minutes of the season as they raced into a three-goal lead at the break courtesy of goals from Callum O’Dowda, Mark Harris and Perry Ng.

Middlesbrough battled back after the break and two goals in the space of a minute from Duncan Watmore and Rodrigo Muniz ensured the Bluebirds had to survive some nervy late moments to claim their first away win of the season.

The Cardiff manager said: “We’re not Manchester City – we’re never going to dominate a game for 90 minutes. It was always going to be a different game in the second half, they were going to throw caution to the wind, but we were excellent in the first half. We’ve scored three goals away at Middlesbrough: it’s a tremendous performance.”

Vincent Kompany insists Burnley have barely scratched the surface of their potential this season after a thrilling 1-1 draw at rivals Preston North End. Taylor Harwood-Bellis put the Clarets 1-0 up in the 10th minute but his thumping header was cancelled out by Jordan Storey at a raucous Deepdale five minutes later.

“There’s still a lot more to come from us,” he said. “It was a derby game away from home so I think it’s a point gained, but we deserved to win. In the first half we created a lot of chances, and if we’d taken a few more we could have finished the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4gRh_0huBC1Qd00
Taylor Harwood-Bellis celebrates scoring for Burnley in the derby with Preston. Photograph: Mick Walker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Lewis Baker scored twice as Stoke cruised to a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Hull for their first win under their new manager, Alex Neil. Stoke took the lead midway through the second half when Baker’s free-kick deflected past Matt Ingram and the visitors grabbed a second on the stroke of half-time through Ben Wilmot’s header.

Baker gave the visitors an unassailable advantage in the second period when his curling finish from outside the area made it three, with the Potters captain playing a part in every goal with two goals and an assist.

Pos Team P GD Pts

1 Sheff Utd 9 12 20

2 Norwich 8 6 16

3 Blackburn 9 0 15

4

8 -2 15

5 Burnley 9 6 14

6 Bristol City 8 5 14

7 Watford 9 0 13

8 Wigan 8 -1 13

9 Preston North End 9 1 12

10 Sunderland 8 2 11

11 QPR 8 1 11

12 Stoke 9 0 11

13 Blackpool 8 -1 11

14 Cardiff 9 -3 11

15 Hull 9 -7 11

16 Rotherham 7 3 10

17 Millwall 8 -2 10

18 West Brom 8 2 9

19 Luton 8 -1 9

20 Middlesbrough 9 -2 9

21 Swansea 9 -5 9

22 Birmingham 8 -3 8

23 Huddersfield 8 -5 4

24 Coventry 5 -6 1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dirty Dancing felt like it was made for me!’: Jennifer Grey on her turbulent life – and the film that made her a star

Thirty-five years on from her biggest hit, Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey is an open book. Her candid new memoir, Out of the Corner, covers her Hollywood youth, fast fame, frequent relationships, abortions and, yes, multiple cosmetic surgeries with a raw and unfiltered honesty. Grey suggests that memoir-writing should be taught in schools. “It’s a great way to look at your life and question your own narrative,” she says. “Maybe the worst thing to happen to you wasn’t the worst, or some good came from it? I think everybody should try it.”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Schofield
Person
Ben Wilmot
Person
Matt Ingram
Person
Dominic Hyam
Person
Duncan Watmore
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
Rhian Brewster
Person
Steve Morison
SkySports

Luton Town 2-2 Coventry: Sky Blues battle back twice to earn point

Coventry came from behind twice to end a run of four straight league defeats with a 2-2 draw against Luton - only their second point of the season. The visitors should have got off to a dream start when Viktor Gyokeres outpaced Sonny Bradley to go clean through, but he could only scuff his effort wide with just Ethan Horvath to beat.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#Cardiff#Blades#German#Watford 2 0
The Guardian

My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters

My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

SWPL: Champions Rangers score six to remain top of table

Champions Rangers beat Partick Thistle 6-0 to continue their 100% start to the SWPL1 season. They lead on goal difference over Glasgow City, who won 4-0 away to Hibs with both sides missing penalties. Celtic, the other side with a 100% record, are three back having played a game fewer.
SOCCER
The Guardian

I’m an expert in crowd behaviour – don’t be fooled that everyone queueing in London is mourning the Queen

Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

444K+
Followers
101K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy